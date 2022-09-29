ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals

Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. On Saturday Night Live's season 48 opener, guest host Milles Teller helped members of the cast poke fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM scandals. Teller played the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal, in which celebrity contestants must reply to a woman's DM on Instagram "in a way that is normal" to win $100 million.
E! News

Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha

We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
E! News

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach

Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist. Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach. The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.
E! News

See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
E! News

Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
E! News

Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise

This Romeo may never find his Juliet. During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
E! News

Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
E! News

Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
Decider.com

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?

Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise.  Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
