SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. On Saturday Night Live's season 48 opener, guest host Milles Teller helped members of the cast poke fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM scandals. Teller played the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal, in which celebrity contestants must reply to a woman's DM on Instagram "in a way that is normal" to win $100 million.
Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha
We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist. Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach. The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.
These New Photos of Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas Movie Are So Fetch
Watch: Lindsay Lohan's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" -- Look Back!. Lindsay Lohan has us circling our calendars for one very special date this year—and this time, it's not October 3rd. That said, Netflix did take the prime opportunity to release a few new images on that very...
See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Christina Haack Says She Won't Show Son Hudson on TV or Social Media Following Battle With Ex Ant Anstead
Watch: Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics" Christina Haack is yelling cut. One week after Ant Anstead filed for legal custody of their son Hudson, accusing his ex-wife of "exploiting" the 3-year-old, she has announced that she has decided to keep the child out of the spotlight going forward.
Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup
Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise
This Romeo may never find his Juliet. During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
Post Malone Reveals One “Heartbreaking” Part About Being Dad to His Baby Girl
Watch: Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad. After welcoming his first child this summer, Post Malone opened up about his first few months fatherhood, confessing some challenges that come with trying to balance his career on the road and being there for his baby girl. "It's really...
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time
Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?
Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise. Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
The Real Reason Why Cecily Strong Was Absent from the Saturday Night Live Premiere
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Cecily Strong isn't going anywhere. Though the comedian was notably absent from the opening credits of Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live premiere, causing fans to speculate if she had left the show, E! News has learned that Strong is still a cast member on the NBC series.
Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Getting Panic Attacks Every Hour on the Streets of New York
Watch: Why Elizabeth Olsen Is Nervous to Watch "Infinity War" Elizabeth Olsen "didn't understand" feelings of panic until she reached a certain age. The Marvel actress got candid about how she experienced panic attacks in New York at age 21, a feeling she said she wasn't aware of as she was a very loud and confident kid growing up.
DWTS: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the Crowd to Support Charli D'Amelio
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. James Bond Night left the ballroom shaken and stirred. The Oct. 3 episode of Dancing With the Stars played homage to 007 with some of the highest scores of the season. For the third week in a row, TikTok superstar...
‘Gilmore Girls’ star, Keiko Agena, Thinks There Was a Better Way to End Lane and Dave’s Relationship, and We Agree
Adam Brody left 'Gilmore Girls' to pursue a different role. While Amy Sherman-Palladino sent him to college, the relationship could have ended differently.
Ray Stevens’ “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” Is Country Comedy Gold
One of my lifelong goals is to make sure that everyone knows about the song “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” by Ray Stevens. It is one of those weird and quirky country comedy songs from the 80s that is utterly ridiculous but insanely smart in its language and humor. Essentially,...
