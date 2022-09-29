Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
‘Encanto’ Co-Director Shocked by Best Director Win Over Steven Spielberg at 2022 Imagen Awards: ‘That’s Serious Bragging Rights’
“Encanto” swept the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which was held Sunday at Downtown Los Angeles’ La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, but the Disney musical movie was closely matched by several wins from Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”. Overall, “Encanto” creators took home the most awards of any...
Jamie Lee Curtis Talks the End of ‘Halloween,’ Her Number One Piece of Advice, and Rapping With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is deep in the promotional cycle for Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of a horror franchise that’s played a pivotal role in her life ever since she was 19 years old. But on this day in mid-August her mind is somewhere else: the little message on Zoom that notifies you when a conversation is being recorded. “It says ‘Got it,’ which, don’t you feel is a little casual?” she asks. “What I’m concerned about is Zoom’s assumption that I’m down with it all — that I’m totally groovy with it. They’ve never met me, Zoom.”
‘Firefly Lane’ to End With 16-Episode Second Season on Netflix
The streaming service announced on Monday that the sophomore season will consist of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 with the final seven dropping next year. More from Variety. Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix's 'Blonde' for Contributing to...
