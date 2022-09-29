ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Jamie Lee Curtis Talks the End of ‘Halloween,’ Her Number One Piece of Advice, and Rapping With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis is deep in the promotional cycle for Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of a horror franchise that’s played a pivotal role in her life ever since she was 19 years old. But on this day in mid-August her mind is somewhere else: the little message on Zoom that notifies you when a conversation is being recorded. “It says ‘Got it,’ which, don’t you feel is a little casual?” she asks. “What I’m concerned about is Zoom’s assumption that I’m down with it all — that I’m totally groovy with it. They’ve never met me, Zoom.”
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

‘Firefly Lane’ to End With 16-Episode Second Season on Netflix

The streaming service announced on Monday that the sophomore season will consist of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 with the final seven dropping next year. More from Variety. Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix's 'Blonde' for Contributing to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy