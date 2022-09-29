Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options
The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.
TechCrunch
YouTube is asking some users to purchase a Premium subscription to watch in 4K
Over the weekend, users across Reddit and Twitter noted that YouTube had been asking them to upgrade to the premium tier to watch videos in 4K. It’s not clear if the change is part of a limited test, or if the company is thinking about capping free users to 1440p resolution. Google refused to comment on the story when contacted by TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vice Society hackers post 500GB of data stolen from LA school district to dark web
Oc-flippin-tober? You’ve got to be mock-tobering us. It’s a sobering experience, though, to see the who-ber year fly by like that! Ahem. Forgive the incoherence, we are entering TechCrunch Disrupt silly season over here. We are psyyyyched. Also, there’s just a few hours left to apply to volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend for free, if you want to get your application in for next week! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
TechCrunch
Deliveroo tweaks ‘dark store’ model to let grocery shoppers in the door
As well as functioning as a mini warehouse where Deliveroo staff pick orders for couriers operating on its platform to collect and deliver locally to app users, the new New Oxford Street “Deliveroo HOP” outlet — which stocks a range of groceries from partner supermarket Morrisons — functions as a pick up point for shoppers who’ve ordered groceries in Deliveroo’s app.
TechCrunch
Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal
The original €203 million (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3 million, earlier this year — due to an error in the competition watchdog’s calculations. But today the regional administrative court of the Lazio region cancelled the fine altogether (via Reuters). The competition watchdog, the...
TechCrunch
With $17M in funding, Immerok launches cloud service for real-time streaming data
Having worked with “a few dozen” companies over the past several months and on the eve of the launch of an early access program, Immerok today announced that it raised $17 million in a seed funding tranche led by CUSP Capital, 468 Capital, Cortical Ventures and Essence VC along with participation from angel investors including Stephan Ewen, the co-creator of Apache Flink. Temme, Immerok’s CEO, said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding the company’s team and further developing its cloud product.
TechCrunch
Geely’s Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment/roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Yeah. What did we learn and see? Tesla...
TechCrunch
Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator
Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process. In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift...
TechCrunch
TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US
According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.
TechCrunch
Twitter expands access to its experimental Status feature…but not to its paid subscribers
The expansion was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, and Twitter confirmed the addition began rolling out to Twitter Status testers on Monday. Other new status options now available include “Breaking news,” “Gaming,” “Pet of the day,” “So wholesome,” “Then and now,” “To whom it may concern,” “Touching grass,” “Twitter do your thing,” “Watching cricket,” “Watching football,” “Watching rugby” and “Winning.”
TechCrunch
I will defend the $700M fizzy water
Today investors and founders alike will bore your ears off with notes about incremental cash flow positivity and their timeline to adjusted EBITDA profitability. Despite the general boringness of today’s venture capital landscape, replete with conservative valuations, falling deal sizes and clucking investors sitting atop a mountain of capital, we learned today that at least some folks are having fun.
TechCrunch
Google’s GV backs SideQuest, an unofficial Meta Quest app store
While the broader virtual reality industry earnestly waits for Meta’s next announcements around new VR products at its Connect event next week, Google’s venture arm GV is placing an interesting bet in a startup building up an ecosystem around some of Meta’s hardware. GV has led a...
TechCrunch
Gopuff delivers on Goodnow, its new health, wellness private label offering
The Philadelphia-based instant grocery delivery company is starting with products like over-the-counter medications for pain, allergy, cold, flu and sinus relief, as well as first aid items, sleep aids and diagnostic test kits. However, look for items, including electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines and antacids, to be offered nationwide in the coming months, the company said. Items are produced and controlled according to quality standards and manufactured in third-party good manufacturing practice-certified facilities.
TechCrunch
Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data
Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
TechCrunch
Web3 banking platform Juno raises $18 million, launches tokenized loyalty program
The one-and-a-half-year old startup has amassed over 75,000 customers in the U.S. who take their salaries (some in entirety, rest in portions) in crypto and invest consistently in digital assets each month. Customers are able to spend their crypto or cash using the startup’s Mastercard-powered debit card, make bill payments...
TechCrunch
Fandom acquires Metacritic, GameSpot, TV Guide and other entertainment brands in deal worth around $55M
Sources close to Fandom told TechCrunch that the deal cost somewhere in the mid-fifties — so around $55 million. Founded in 2004 by Wikipedia’s co-founder Jimmy Wales and entrepreneur Angela Beesley, Fandom today offers a wiki hosting service and fan platform providing 40 million pages of content and 250,000 wiki communities to inform and entertain fans about their favorite video games, movies and TV series.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Google goes visual, Twitter copies TikTok, OG app drama
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has diminished. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility-owned Spin lays off about 10% of workforce, exits two markets
The micromobility company informed its workforce of more than 700 during a Friday all-hands meeting that lower-than-expected demand in the U.S. amid the waning pandemic, along with economic conditions such as rising inflation and a tightening VC funding environment, led to the decision. About 78 people, the majority of whom...
