Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Remember Me Walk (Jackson) Lane College Homecoming Week (Jackson) Maurice Manning Poetry Reading (Jackson) Arts & Crafts for Grownups (Jackson) Tuesday, October 4. Mars Quest Planetarium Show (Jackson)
Prayer service kicks off Homecoming week at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college holds a prayer service to open homecoming. Lane College is excited to start celebrating homecoming week. Monday morning, the college had a prayer service to kick the week off. Several students were in attendance to show their support and school spirit. The prayer...
Lane students prep for Homecoming week
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local college creates Greek plots. With Homecoming week in full swing, the students of Lane College created Greek Plots in celebration of Homecoming. Lane college had a close football game on Saturday winning 28 to 27. And with the students hyped about the win, they were...
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
Officer Adams Graduated From Training Academy
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Patrol Officer Stefanie Adams was graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. She has completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training. Officer Adams is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. From left in photo: Patrol Captain Eric Reed, Patrol Officer Stefanie Adams, Criminal Investigations Captain Tommy Erwin and Chief Don Teal. Chief Teal said, “Great job Stefanie and we are excited for you to be back home.” (Martin PD photo).
Travis Ray Anthony Kennon
Travis Ray Anthony Kennon, age 39, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022 at his home. Travis was born January 5, 1983 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Johnny Ray Kennon and Libby Manley Kennon. He was employed as a coil builder and was a member of Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed riding and working on four-wheelers, playing cards and he loved children, especially aggravating his nieces.
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
Crowd favorite returns to Praise in Unity
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual event took place Sunday evening at the New Life Christian Center, where people gathered to praise the lord in unity. The 16th annual praise fest was conducted by Damon Gospel Productions. Robert Williams, an assistant of the productions and also a Lane Alum, shares the purpose...
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
Camp offers fine art skills to local kids
JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
Carroll Co. Mayor, Bethel President designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness month
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. Monday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, along with President Walter Butler of Bethel University, have written and signed a proclamation to...
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local nonprofit is inspiring young girls in a new way. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, also known as S.W.A.G., hosted its inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant Saturday evening. The crowned winner will have the opportunity to interact in West Tennessee activities and throughout the community, to help bring inspiration...
Obion County Deputy Graduated From State Academy
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County’s newest deputy Cody Hayes has graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy. Sheriff Karl Jackson said, “We are proud to have Cody serving and protecting with us.” (Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office photo).
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
Fire department talks Safe Haven Baby Boxes at Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — A rotary club meeting takes place at local hotel. Earlier Monday, the Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel. The guest speakers were Jackson Fire Department training officer Jana Compton and Jackson Med-Link West Tennessee Healthcare Communications Supervisor Christy Tillman. The meeting...
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
Cultural festival returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city. Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance. Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m....
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
