A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a […]

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO