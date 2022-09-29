Read full article on original website
Police still searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident
UPDATE – October 3: 11:13 a.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston Police say they are still searching for Leonard Higdon, Jr., a suspect in a domestic dispute incident and a subsequent chase. “Law enforcement is still actively searching for Higdon with the assistance of multiple agencies,” the department noted in a Facebook post and e-mail […]
Road safety features on highway from Belfield to Watford City now in place
WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — A Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City is now complete, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The 70-mile stretch of highway now includes additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and […]
Montana man seriously injured in McKenzie County motorcycle crash
A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a […]
Something To Bark About In Williston Is Tomorrow!
Bring your furry friends to Spring Lake Park in Williston tomorrow for the 23rd annual Dog Jog! This is a fun way to get some exercise, walk your pets, and raise some dollars for the Mon-Dak Animal Rescue. With inflatables, the dog toy box, a silent auction, door prizes, and...
Meet the New Faculty: Dr. Maddock and Mr. Brooks
Williston’s History department has made several exciting staffing additions for the 2022-2023 school year. In all Williston hired 11 new faculty; two of these hires, Dr. Pamela Maddock and Justin Brooks, have sparked the curiosity of students. Dr. Maddock, who was most recently living in Australia, flew over 10,000...
