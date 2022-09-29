ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Verge

Tim Cook is latest CEO to question the ‘metaverse’

While Meta funnels billions into CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pitch for the metaverse, Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks most people couldn’t even define the metaverse, let alone spend long periods of time living their lives inside of it. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,”...
The Verge

Modders have jailbroken the PlayStation 5 on year-old firmware

While it’s thankfully getting much easier to buy a PlayStation 5, the nearly two-year-old console has had enough time with modders to slowly (very slowly) get picked apart. Now, hackers have demonstrated how a recent IPV6 kernel exploit utilizing a Webkit vulnerability can allow users access to a Debug Settings Menu in the PS5’s dashboard. This menu allows a user to poke and prod around settings usually reserved for developers, including a package installer that can install PKG files for PS4 and PS5 games.
The Verge

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s last guaranteed software update has arrived

Google has released this month’s Pixel security patch, and as Android Police points out, it’s the last one that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are scheduled to receive. By no coincidence, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be announced later this week. (When one device’s software support window closes, another one opens.)
The Verge

What happens for people who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia?

“All I can say now is that we’re currently looking into the matter and exploring possible options,” spokesperson Radek Grabowski said in a statement to The Verge. Developers like CDPR are scrambling to deal with Google Stadia’s forthcoming shutdown, which will cut off fans from playing games they purchased on the platform. Ubisoft has committed to letting Stadia players transfer their purchases to PC.
The Verge

Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads

Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
The Verge

Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch

Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Verge

Twitter’s actually rolling out editable tweets

Twitter is rolling out the ability to edit tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from the company, it’ll be coming to subscribers in the US “soon.”. Last week, we got to see an example of what edited tweets would...
The Verge

How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.
The Verge

Here’s when Overwatch 2 launches in your region

As the servers for Overwatch prime sunset sometime around 12PM ET today, heroes old and new are now looking forward to when we can officially welcome Overwatch 2. Depending on where you are in the world, your Overwatch 2 launch time may vary from the 12PM PT / 3PM ET start time. London and Paris will get their game late on October 4th, while Seoul and Sydney will get access early on October 5th. If you’re an Overwatch prime player or purchased an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you have the ability to preload Overwatch 2 on your PC right now. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait until 9AM PT on October 4th for that privilege.
The Verge

Welcome to Saturday.

We closed off the work week with Elon Musk’s hours-long AI Day event last night, where he revealed a walking robot prototype — and not just a man in a suit. But perhaps what was even more surprising (to gamers and developers alike) was Google’s announcement that it’s shutting Stadia down. While the platform had its problems, some of us here at The Verge will still miss it.
The Verge

Zero Dawn remaster on the horizon

Next up on the list of remasters that nobody really asked for, Sony Interactive Entertainment might be working on a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. An unnamed source within Sony cited by MP1ST and VideoGamesChronicle pointed to a remastered version of the open-world PlayStation 4 title.
The Verge

Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO

Intel’s self-driving technology firm Mobileye has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (via CNBC). The Israel-based company, which Intel acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, specializes in making the chips and software that powers autonomous vehicles. According to...
The Verge

A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings

As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
The Verge

Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week

Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
The Verge

ESPN, Disney, and other networks have returned to Dish and Sling TV

Dish and Disney have reached a “handshake deal” to immediately bring Disney’s collection of cable networks back to Dish satellite and Sling TV customers. The two companies confirmed the agreement late on Sunday night. “We are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal,” Disney said in a statement.
