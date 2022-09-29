Read full article on original website
The Verge
Tim Cook is latest CEO to question the ‘metaverse’
While Meta funnels billions into CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pitch for the metaverse, Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks most people couldn’t even define the metaverse, let alone spend long periods of time living their lives inside of it. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,”...
The Verge
Modders have jailbroken the PlayStation 5 on year-old firmware
While it’s thankfully getting much easier to buy a PlayStation 5, the nearly two-year-old console has had enough time with modders to slowly (very slowly) get picked apart. Now, hackers have demonstrated how a recent IPV6 kernel exploit utilizing a Webkit vulnerability can allow users access to a Debug Settings Menu in the PS5’s dashboard. This menu allows a user to poke and prod around settings usually reserved for developers, including a package installer that can install PKG files for PS4 and PS5 games.
The Verge
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s last guaranteed software update has arrived
Google has released this month’s Pixel security patch, and as Android Police points out, it’s the last one that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are scheduled to receive. By no coincidence, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be announced later this week. (When one device’s software support window closes, another one opens.)
The Verge
What happens for people who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia?
“All I can say now is that we’re currently looking into the matter and exploring possible options,” spokesperson Radek Grabowski said in a statement to The Verge. Developers like CDPR are scrambling to deal with Google Stadia’s forthcoming shutdown, which will cut off fans from playing games they purchased on the platform. Ubisoft has committed to letting Stadia players transfer their purchases to PC.
The Verge
Gmail’s new iOS lock screen widgets are handy — but slightly confusing.
The Gmail widgets for iOS 16 that Google teased last month are here, but they won’t show you all your unreads across accounts, though; you have to switch between them by opening the Customize menu and then tapping, not long-pressing, the widget. Still, it’s good to see Google supporting...
The Verge
Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads
Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch
Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Verge
Experts’ judgment on the much-hyped Tesla Bot: Elon Musk speedruns robotics 101
Elon Musk has finally unveiled a prototype of the much-hyped Optimus robot — a bipedal machine that the Tesla CEO imagines will one day be sold as a “general purpose” bot that’s cheaper than a car and equally capable of working in factories and doing chores at home.
The Verge
Twitter’s actually rolling out editable tweets
Twitter is rolling out the ability to edit tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from the company, it’ll be coming to subscribers in the US “soon.”. Last week, we got to see an example of what edited tweets would...
The Verge
How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro
Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.
The Verge
Here’s when Overwatch 2 launches in your region
As the servers for Overwatch prime sunset sometime around 12PM ET today, heroes old and new are now looking forward to when we can officially welcome Overwatch 2. Depending on where you are in the world, your Overwatch 2 launch time may vary from the 12PM PT / 3PM ET start time. London and Paris will get their game late on October 4th, while Seoul and Sydney will get access early on October 5th. If you’re an Overwatch prime player or purchased an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you have the ability to preload Overwatch 2 on your PC right now. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait until 9AM PT on October 4th for that privilege.
The Verge
Welcome to Saturday.
We closed off the work week with Elon Musk’s hours-long AI Day event last night, where he revealed a walking robot prototype — and not just a man in a suit. But perhaps what was even more surprising (to gamers and developers alike) was Google’s announcement that it’s shutting Stadia down. While the platform had its problems, some of us here at The Verge will still miss it.
The Verge
Zero Dawn remaster on the horizon
Next up on the list of remasters that nobody really asked for, Sony Interactive Entertainment might be working on a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. An unnamed source within Sony cited by MP1ST and VideoGamesChronicle pointed to a remastered version of the open-world PlayStation 4 title.
The Verge
TikTok’s reportedly still planning to launch live shopping in the US
TikTok might not be giving up on live shopping in the US after all. According to a report from the Financial Times, the company’s looking to partner with TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in North America. TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles and, as...
The Verge
Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is twice the price of the old gateway
It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised. Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which...
The Verge
Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel’s self-driving technology firm Mobileye has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (via CNBC). The Israel-based company, which Intel acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, specializes in making the chips and software that powers autonomous vehicles. According to...
The Verge
The package-tracking Eufy Dual video doorbell is $50 off and doesn’t require a monthly fee
It’s the first of October, which means it’s officially Spooky Season. And while I’m sure all of us are excited to put up our fearsome 12-foot skeletons, there’s nothing fun about the fear of having a package stolen off your porch. A video doorbell is a good way to keep a watchful eye over your front stoop.
The Verge
A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings
As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
The Verge
Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week
Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
The Verge
ESPN, Disney, and other networks have returned to Dish and Sling TV
Dish and Disney have reached a “handshake deal” to immediately bring Disney’s collection of cable networks back to Dish satellite and Sling TV customers. The two companies confirmed the agreement late on Sunday night. “We are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal,” Disney said in a statement.
