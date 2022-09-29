Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Refinery29
Interior Designer Breegan Jane Is Rewriting The Meaning of Success
The way we define success is changing. Many of us are striving for more than the traditional markers of money, fame and status. Nowadays, thanks to economic trends and a particularly contemplative few years, success increasingly means free time, space to think, strong relationships, health, happiness and so much more.
Are Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?
What happens when a made-up, virtual rapper signs a deal with a major record label? In the case of FN Meka, a digitally rendered Black artist largely controlled by artificial intelligence and non-Black creators, major missteps and public backlash over “digital blackface” quickly led to a fiery end. Within weeks, Capitol Records scrapped his deal, his Instagram went private and most of his TikToks were deleted. The saga resurfaced ongoing conversations about cultural appropriation and racism in AI, given Meka’s use of the N-word and fabricated backstory about his time spent in prison. That the “robot rapper” even received a record...
Refinery29
How To Style Dresses With Boots — R29 Editors’ Go-To Fall Combo
As the season switches from summer to fall, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavored hot drinks, and an urge to stay inside and watch Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of fall is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
Refinery29
Kaia Gerber’s Zara Collab Is Full of It Girl-Approved Timeless Essentials
It’s no secret that model Kaia Gerber is one of today’s most in-demand It girls. Now, the 21-year-old model is bringing her style DNA to Zara. On Sunday, the Spanish brand announced the partnership with Gerber, set to debut on October 4. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” said Gerber in a press release. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had?"
