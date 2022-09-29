As the season switches from summer to fall, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavored hot drinks, and an urge to stay inside and watch Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of fall is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.

APPAREL ・ 21 HOURS AGO