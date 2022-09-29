Read full article on original website
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 2
What's left of Ian is swirling to our south. We'll have lots of clouds, a few scattered light showers, and a gusty wind today.
Second-grade teacher among victims of Minnesota plane crash
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
