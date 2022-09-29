ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian ‘kills 13’ with massive damage to homes & boats washed ashore as spaghetti models show deadly storm’s path

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AT LEAST 13 people have died after Hurricane Ian's brought intense storm conditions to Florida residents, according to local reports.

The storm left a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, knocking out power grids and submerging dozens of homes underwater as officials begin the burdensome task of identifying the dead.

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead as of Thursday afternoon in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to local reports Credit: AP
President Biden said the storm could be responsible for 'a substantial loss of life' Credit: AP
A spaghetti model shows the storm's expected path for the next three days Credit: weather.com
Officials in various counties have confirmed the deaths, but Florida state officials have yet to make any announcements Credit: AP

A tragic death toll by the Tampa Bay Times claims that at least 13 have been confirmed dead as of Thursday afternoon but noted that Florida state officials have yet to comment.

President Biden said the storm could be responsible for "a substantial loss of life" as first responders work to assist those affected by Ian.

This comes as more than 2.5million Florida residents were without power Thursday after the hurricane passed through.

A major Category 4 storm, Ian brought 150mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Striking photos show homes reduced to rubble and huge sailboats washed ashore after the storm brought devastation to its continued path.

So far, officials in Charlotte County have confirmed six deaths while Lee County officials have confirmed five, according to the News Service for Florida.

Officials in various counties are tentatively identifying victims of the storm but also are stressing the time that goes into confirming fatalities.

"I can confirm that there have been deaths," said spokesman Christopher Hall with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

"But I cannot confirm how many or even what were the causes of those deaths."

Ian was designated as a tropical storm Thursday morning but strengthened back to a hurricane by the evening.

As of 5pm, the storm was moving toward South Carolina at 10mph with 80mph winds.

Ian is now classified as a Category 1 Hurricane, and meteorologists predict it will be of moderate strength when it hits the shores of Charleston, NBC reported.

Officials said the storm could hit the Palmetto State at around 2pm on Friday but the time may vary an hour or two if it picks up speed on the Atlantic.

While there are mixed reports on numbers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented on the severity of the situation, saying: "We absolutely expect to have mortality from [Hurricane Ian]," CBS News reported.

He also said the number of casualties "will be made apparent over the coming days."

“You’re looking at a storm that has changed the character of a significant part of our state,” DeSantis has also said previously. “This is going to require years of effort to rebuild."

A 72-year-old man in Deltona is believed to be the first fatality, according to WESH.

He died after going out of his home to drain his pool. Cops believe he slipped into a 30-foot canal.

Forecasters have warned that between 12-18 inches of rain could fall across central and northeastern Florida as the storm passes over the Sunshine State.

Up to 30 inches of rain could be seen in some areas, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne warned that there could be "catastrophic" flooding in areas of Osceola and Brevard counties, including downtown Orlando.

Officials have warned that storm surges and gusty winds could hit Georgia and The Carolinas as Ian exits the Florida Peninsula.

A partially submerged car and house in Kissimmee, Florida Credit: Reuters
Trailer park residents wading through the flooding brought on by Ian Credit: AP
A US Coast Guard helicopter approached a person on the remains of home in Sanibel Island Credit: Reuters

