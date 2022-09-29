Read full article on original website
A rabid bat was found in Irvine
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
