(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO