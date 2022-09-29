Read full article on original website
Mother shot to death with pellet gun in Birmingham intersection ‘loved her family’
A 25-year-old Birmingham woman found dead in an intersection on the city’s eastside was shot with a pellet gun, authorities said Monday. Asia Monique Johnson was found unresponsive Friday night in the 7100 block of First Avenue North. Her death was initially believed to be unclassified, but an autopsy later showed she sustained a fatal wound from a pellet gun.
Woman dead after being shot by pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d
Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
Arrest made in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
21-year-old Shelby County man charged with capital murder in the killings of 2 women in Hoover
A 21-year-old Alabaster man is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment. Daxton Elliot Keith is charged in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. Police say Keith was an acquaintance of the victims, but a motive has not yet been disclosed.
Argument near Birmingham’s Railroad Park leaves 1 shot dead in city’s 2nd homicide of the weekend
A man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday during an apparent argument on a Birmingham street near Railroad Park. The deadly shooting was one of two this weekend in the city. The other happened Friday night on the city’s east side, leaving a woman dead. Sunday’s killing...
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Man fatally shot during argument with tow truck driver at Birmingham lot now ID’d
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during an argument with a tow truck driver outside a Birmingham business. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Adarius Jamar Peterson. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 4:02 p.m. Thursday...
76-year-old woman reported missing in Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old missing woman in Birmingham. Barbara Boykins left her eastern Birmingham home about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to run an errand but never returned home. It is believed that she was in the Pinson area at some point on Saturday, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
Inmate fatally stabbed at Donaldson is 1 of 2 weekend deaths at the prison
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died over the weekend, one of whom is the victim of a homicide, authorities say. Timmy Wilson, 66, died Friday night. Denarieya Letrex Smith, 30, died early Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Wilson was serving a life sentence for...
Police Report Anniston Man Missing
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that a resident was reported missing on September 30, 2022. The Anniston Investigative Division is looking for Deangelo “Dee” Allen. Investigators have learned that Mr. Allen may be in the Wellborn area and is described as a 31-year-old Black Male with Brown Eyes and Black Hair, he is also approximately 6′ 1″ and 205 lbs with multiple tattoos.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
‘It was an accident. That poor baby’s family,’ Man on trial in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping texted
A text message sent by Patrick Stallworth just 10 days after the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s body was found in a Jefferson County landfill read, “I’m sorry I did this. It was an accident. That poor baby’s family.’’. Prosecutors in the...
Alabama inmate serving life sentence killed in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
