AL.com

2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d

Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

76-year-old woman reported missing in Birmingham

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old missing woman in Birmingham. Barbara Boykins left her eastern Birmingham home about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to run an errand but never returned home. It is believed that she was in the Pinson area at some point on Saturday, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Police Report Anniston Man Missing

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that a resident was reported missing on September 30, 2022. The Anniston Investigative Division is looking for Deangelo “Dee” Allen. Investigators have learned that Mr. Allen may be in the Wellborn area and is described as a 31-year-old Black Male with Brown Eyes and Black Hair, he is also approximately 6′ 1″ and 205 lbs with multiple tattoos.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

