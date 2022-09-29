ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Locals frustrated with downtown construction

By Anna Marsick
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KkhO_0iFnboFu00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East Federal Street is still closed off, which impacts traffic flowing through the city. But there’s some good news that should improve traffic conditions.

Deputy director of public works Charles Shasho says Front Street should be open to traffic by Halloween.

Local city cracking down on blighted properties

“Once Front Street is opened up, things will be a lot easier. People will be able to get all the way through downtown and then just be able to pick and chose their north/south directions from Front Street,” says Shasho.

Commerce Street is still looking rough, but they hope to get some asphalt down in November, according to Shasho.

“If we don’t, we will maintain it throughout the winter so that we can get this project wrapped up by this time next year,” says Shasho.

Over the next three days, there will be a crane on Commerce Street, next to the YMCA. The road will still be open with one-lane traffic.

The construction has also created issues with parking for workers and people who need to drive downtown.

“When you got to park like, two, three, four blocks away trying to get down here. And you got to go back and forth picking up your loads and everything. It’s a pain,” says Michael Burk, a Gordon Food Services deliveryman.

“There’s barely any spots. Plus, you got the meters, and sometimes the meters don’t even work while they’re doing construction,” says Savana Cline of Youngstown.

“Why would you take parking away from a street when — really — parking’s a commodity in a downtown area, because it is very limited,” says Anne Massullo-Sabella, owner of Avalon Pizzeria.

Massullo-Sabella says she is upset with the lack of communication from the city.

“It’s very frustrating, operating a business under today’s economy to begin with. And let alone lack of cooperation with the city government,” says Massullo-Sabella

She says losing customers due to poor construction planning takes a toll on employees too.

Social media post leads to child endangering arrest

According to Shasho, no construction is scheduled for West Federal Street for the next 30 days.

A public meeting with more updates is scheduled for Oct. 19

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Economy#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#East Federal Street#Front Street#Gordon Food Services
27 First News

Why tonight’s sunset is special

(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We are reaching another milestone tonight as it is the last sunset after 7 p.m. until March.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Crash on train tracks prompts safety concern

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman was given a ticket after her car was hit by a train Thursday night in Struthers. The situation is a good reminder that railroad tracks are to be taken seriously. Roads and train tracks meet in millions of places across America. Thursday...
STRUTHERS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WYTV.com

Police arrest man during investigation at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
abc57.com

State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy