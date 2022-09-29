Read full article on original website
Waupaca County introduces workforce ride system to combat transportation issues
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- Unstable transportation is one of the biggest issues for employee retention in rural Wisconsin. In an effort to change that, a new program serving Waupaca and Outagamie counties will provide round-the-clock services to arrange a ride to work. Tyson Foods is located in a rural area....
Green Bay interim schools superintendent returns to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The leader of the Green Bay school district is coming back to work less than a month after suffering a heart attack during a board meeting. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer said in a statement Monday that her doctor has approved her immediate return to work. Bayer...
St. Norbert considers community housing to replace 99-year-old campus building
DE PERE (WLUK) – A former public and private high school now owned by St. Norbert College may be torn down, with housing for community members being considered for the site. Currently the Pennings Activity Center, the building at the corner of 3rd and Reid Streets was built as West De Pere’s Nicolet High School in 1923. It became Abbot Pennings High School in 1959. The high school closed in 1990 -- with the merger of Pennings, Premontre and St. Josephs’ Academy into Notre Dame Academy -- and the building was transferred to the college.
Stretch of McCarthy Road in Grand Chute closed
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A stretch of road between the Fox River Mall and Appleton International Airport will be closed this week. Grand Chute police say N. McCarthy Road is closed between W. Edgewood and W. Capitol drives beginning Monday. Crews will be installing sewer. Drivers will be detoured onto...
A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College helping meet industry demands
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College is making it more convenient for people to enter the nursing assistant program. Lakeshore Tech says there are a number of open jobs for certified nursing assistants around Manitowoc. To help fill the openings, the college started to offer...
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
New Game Day Looks from Apricot Lane
Need a new game day look? Kim joins Living with Amy with some great new items you can find in store now. Check out Apricot Lane Boutique inside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon and for the latest sales follow them on Facebook @apricotlanegb.
NASA astronaut inspires Green Bay students to shoot for the stars
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some Green Bay students are dreaming of the stars after visiting with a special guest Monday morning. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students at McAuliffe Elementary School about his experiences on the International Space Station. Back in January, Vande Hei participated in a live...
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
St. Norbert College celebrates homecoming with community fireworks, tailgating
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College is getting ready to celebrate its homecoming next weekend. The weekend will kick off with a fireworks display on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The college encourages the entire community to enjoy the brief show over the Fox River near the Ray Van Den Heuvel Family Campus Center.
Appleton School District hosts listening sessions ahead of November referendum
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Just a month before the November elections, school officials in Appleton are trying to prepare the public for a vote worth over $130 million . “22 of our 27 schools are over 50 years of age, on average our schools average 66 years of age," Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes said. They're very solid buildings but yet they just need to be updated.”
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
1,300 kids were expected to participate in this year's Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton School District held its 7th annual Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge at Highlands Elementary School. Kids were able to run through an obstacle course that is over a mile and a half long navigating various challenges. The kids described the course as, "a lot of...
Let Hope Glow: Community shines light on suicide prevention
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Light could be seen throughout Kaukauna Friday night as community members gathered to "let hope glow." The Center for Suicide Awareness hosted its annual suicide prevention walk to close out Suicide Prevention Month. The walk began at 7:30 p.m., embracing the "Glow in the Dark" theme. Participants...
Green Bay murder, dismemberment case put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A psychiatric exam to determine if there’s supporting evidence of an insanity plea for a woman who allegedly killed, dismembered and sexually assaulted a man isn’t completed yet, so the case is on hold. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide,...
Alzheimer's Walk anticipated to raise more than $100,000
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities in Appleton Saturday. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 to fund research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.
Lawrence University to celebrate homecoming for first time in 20 years
APPLETON (WLUK) -- As Lawrence University celebrates its 175th birthday, it's looking to create some new traditions while reviving some others. The university is ramping up its annual Blue & White Weekend celebrations, expanding it into a true homecoming for the first time in over 20 years. The weekend's celebrations...
3 arrested, 8 ejected at Lambeau Field Sunday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some fans at Lambeau Field on Sunday didn't end up with a happy trip home. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls during the game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. Eight fans were ejected for various violations. Three...
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
Man found dead after fire at Manitowoc County tavern
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man was found dead following a fire at a historic tavern in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials say emergency crews were called to Hika Bay Tavern, 252 Lincoln Ave., just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported the second story of the building was engulfed in flames.
