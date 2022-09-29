ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

By Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZ286_0iFnb1Hg00

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line.

A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street.

Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the robbery and attack.

Washington is charged with four felony counts, including aggravated battery and armed robbery.

Photos released of suspects who violently attacked man with wine bottle on CTA: police

On Sunday Sept. 24 he allegedl y hit the 44-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle, causing him to bleed. The following day, Washington also allegedly punched a 46-year-old man in the face and robbed him, according to investigators.

Police are also looking for a second suspect involved in the first attack.

Washington is expected to be in bond court Friday.

The CTA has been working with the Chicago Police Department to try and increase safety on trains.

Earlier this week the CTA announced new security measures at all of its rail stations.

Both agencies say they have added patrols of both officers and unarmed security workers as well as K9 units to ride the trains.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 29

my tide
4d ago

same old story same people doing the same thing difference there getting away with it no cash bond going to make it worse

Reply(1)
11
carhy Thomas
3d ago

WTF !!!!!! This is ridiculous if it was the other way around they’d already be protesting and burning down Chicago!!! JB and the mayor and the president got to go !!!!see what’s happening to our country no bond, nobody being held responsible !! People start taking interest in what’s going around you and what’s in the news your votes make a difference

Reply
4
Traci Plessner
4d ago

I hope he gets no bond and sits in jail! What a horrible thing he done. Karma is gonna get you 🤬

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Heights, IL
Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Line#Violent Crime#Cta#K9#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Family files suit on behalf of domestic violence victim who was shot dead by police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Craig was a domestic violence victim who called the police for help – but when officers arrived, they took his life instead.It has been almost a year since Craig was shot and killed in his Auburn Gresham neighborhood home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively to Craig's family – who told her a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday was their last resort.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. Craig's family is also still calling for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots, and asking for a dialogue with the city.Read the lawsuit:Craig's son,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy