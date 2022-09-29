Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line.

A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street.

Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the robbery and attack.

Washington is charged with four felony counts, including aggravated battery and armed robbery.

On Sunday Sept. 24 he allegedl y hit the 44-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle, causing him to bleed. The following day, Washington also allegedly punched a 46-year-old man in the face and robbed him, according to investigators.

Police are also looking for a second suspect involved in the first attack.

Washington is expected to be in bond court Friday.

The CTA has been working with the Chicago Police Department to try and increase safety on trains.

Earlier this week the CTA announced new security measures at all of its rail stations.

Both agencies say they have added patrols of both officers and unarmed security workers as well as K9 units to ride the trains.

