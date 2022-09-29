Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
The Razorbacks who are coming off of a monumental season in which they made the Elite Eight will be playing against the Bradley Braves on Saturday December 17 at 3 p.m.Hog Hoops Report: Big roster changes for the Razorbacks
This year’s contest marks the second in a row that the Hoops Hogs have played a home game in central Arkansas.
In 2021 the Razorbacks lost to Hofstra 89-81 at Simmons Bank Arena and in 2019 the Hogs beat Valparaiso 72-68.
For information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .
