Norwalk, CA

3 Metro stations to close this weekend for signal upgrades

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Three stations on Metro's Green Line will be closed this weekend while the transit agency performs upgrades its signal systems.

The Norwalk, Lakewood Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard stations will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until the end of service on Sunday.

Free bus shuttles will be available between the Norwalk and Long Beach Boulevard stations and will stop at all closed stations.

The shuttle operating between the Aviation/LAX Station and LAX will run on its regular schedule.

The upgrades are designed to allow for a smoother transition for Metro trains entering and exiting stations and train yards, according to Metro.

