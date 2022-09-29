Netflix viewers savage Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde,' call it 'unwatchable'

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde" Photo credit Netflix

A candle's flame may fare better under heavy gusts than Netflix’s latest heavily-touted project, if some early viewers are to be believed.

Based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, the streaming giant’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is being labeled “unwatchable” after some of its earliest showings in living rooms nationwide.

The opinion seems to jibe with that of many early professional reviewers, who criticized the movie’s depictions of trauma and sexual assault.

“Blonde is not a bad film because it is degrading, exploitative and misogynist, even though it is all of those things,” wrote Jessie Thompson in a one-star review for The Independent. “It’s bad because it’s boring, pleased with itself and doesn’t have a clue what it’s trying to say.”

The film, which stars Ana de Armas as the legendary film chanteuse, isn’t fairing much better with the general public as Twitter users have savaged the movie online, with many saying they couldn’t even get through the opening setpieces.

“I just started to watch Blonde and I’ve turned it off after 20 minutes, enough said,” tweeted one person, echoing a number of posters who also said they couldn’t get through 20 minutes of the movie.

Another called it “a hate letter to the icon that was Marilyn.”

“Started Blonde and turned it off in record time,” wrote another viewer. “Graphically showing rape on screen is not in any way a meaningful way to portray the horrors of sexual assault. Please, I’m begging you leave this woman alone and quit slapping [sexual assault] survivors and women in the face.”

Still the movie, which carries an NC-17 rating, vaulted to the #1 spot on Netflix’s slate of offerings despite, or perhaps because of, the outrage.