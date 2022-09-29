Christmas creep could work in favor of consumers this year: business writer

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Christmas is less than three months away. But at some major retailers, the holidays are already here.

Two years ago, some retailers rolled out the Christmas merchandise shortly after Labor Day in an effort to encourage social distancing in the months before the development of the COVID vaccine.

That way, shoppers could start knocking items off of their list in September, as opposed to piling into a crowded store in late November.

Chicago-based business writer Jennifer Waters told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that the early holiday shopping season is one way to help customers fight inflation.

It allows shoppers to spread out their holiday shopping over a longer period of time.

"You really do have to start thinking about it, and be pretty budget conscious about it, particularly if you're living on a tight budget," Waters said.

Holiday sales at Target and Amazon start in October.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram