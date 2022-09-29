ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
WATCH: Mike Leach talks Aggies, Razorbacks and even offers tailgating advice

Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand Saturday as the No. 23 Bulldogs welcome No. 25 Arkansas to Davis Wade Stadium for an 11 a.m. kickoff (SEC Network). On Monday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference and reviewed the win over Texas A&M, previewed the Arkansas matchup and also gave advice on birthday gifts and tailgating.
Leach pre-Arkansas press conference transcription

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media on Monday prior to the Arkansas game Saturday. Following is the transcript:. Question: Do you feel the offense has been more committed to the run this year?. Leach: We work on it all the time anyway. You’re just trying to figure...
