ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs, fans honor female baseball legends, ‘League of their Own’ and their impact on the sport

By Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YO812_0iFnaI6900

CHICAGO — A special event was held at Wrigley Field Thursday to commemorate the 30 th anniversary of the classic baseball movie “A League of their Own” and recognize a former All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League player.

Several cast members of the 1992 film were on hand to celebrate the anniversary.

Actress Tracy Reiner played betty horn in the movie.

“It all started here for us in Chicago in 1990-91,” she said. “We came back 30 years later to celebrate and say thank you to Chicago and to the Cubs.”

During the celebration on the field, 95-year-old Maybelle Blair, who played for the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League was recognized with lots of love, along with a huge mitt.

The next generation of female players, the Lil’ Peaches, a youth baseball team out of Rockford, also celebrated her historic achievements. Over the years, women like Blair along with “A League of their Own” have propelled girls to go after their dreams.

The event also included a free screening of the movie and a Q & A session with the cast at Gallagher Way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
WGN News

West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Attempted murder charge filed against Indiana man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead

Note: This story contains graphic content. PENDLETON, Ind. (WXIN) — When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on […]
PENDLETON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maybelle Blair
WGN News

Report: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. La Russa stepped away from managerial duties on Aug. 29 at the request of his doctors. 24 hours later, he flew to Arizona to have his pacemaker repaired via […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Red Stars playoff fate is in their own hands Sunday

CHICAGO – It was an unusual situation that the club was facing as they approached their final NWSL contest of the 2022 season this week. Thanks to how the standings played out, there were going to need help to qualify for their seventh-straight playoff berth – and all that they would need would happen before […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#League Of Their Own#Wrigley Field#All American#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman

CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy