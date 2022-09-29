ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden cleanup crews being hired to make neighborhoods safer, more friendly

By Mike Dougherty
 4 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) Camden has a new crew of 35 workers cleaning up commercial corridors, and helping with many other things residents and visitors might need. The city is hoping to hire dozens more for the crew.

These new city employees will provide basic maintenance for areas like a section of East Camden at Westfield Avenue and Federal Street.

Mayor Vic Carstarphen said they will be ready to help with just about anything. Nearly $4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan is making their work possible.

“We have to maintain our community, keeping it clean,” said Carstarphen.

“The duties will include trash collection, removing stickers, power-washing sidewalks, maintaining landscaping, shoveling snow, grass cutting, sanitizing park equipment, graffiti abatement, security and ambassador services.”

He added the city has already hired 35 employees at $17 an hour with a goal of hiring 60 people in total, and priority is given to Camden residents.

One of those workers is Jose Thomas, who said he’s excited to wake up every morning and make a difference.

“It feels good to see my neighbors come outside and thank us, and just go out of their way to help us clean up and tell me how grateful they are for having us out here,” said Thomas.

“It feels good coming out every day, motivated to see how much we got done in a short period of time.”

Carstarphen said these are initially temporary jobs, but he’s hopeful many of the people hired will eventually be retained full-time.

