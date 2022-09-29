ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to Watch on TV & Online

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
 4 days ago

It’s that time of year again! The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are back to celebrate some of the brightest stars in Latin Music.

Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

09/29/2022

Hosted by actors Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo, this year’s star-studded show will be held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and will air on Telemundo and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

Performers include Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Calibre 50, Maluma, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Chayanne, Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Pepe Aguilar, Pablo López, Alejandra Guzmán and Ángela Aguilar.

Ana Jurka, Becky G, Andrés Cantor, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo,Carmen Villalobos, Lourdes Stephen, Eduardo Yáñez, Alan Ramírez y Walo Silvas and Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among this year’s presenters.

The first-ever Billboard Legend Award will be presented to José Feliciano, Aguilera will receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award , Raphael will be honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award , and the Billboard Hall of Fame Award will go to Nicky Jams.

Bad Bunny tops the list of 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards finalists with 23 nods in 13 categories including Hot Latin Songs artist of the year and top Latin album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti . Karol G came in second place with 15 entries across 11 categories.

Read on for ways to watch and stream the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV or online, with and without cable.

How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awar ds

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Telemundo and Peacock . Pre-show coverage begins at 7 p.m ET/4 p.m. PT.

If you have cable or satellite , Telemundo is likely already in your channel lineup. For viewers who don’t have cable can stream the Billboard Latin Music Awards can Telemundo on platforms such as Hulu , Direct TV Stream , Fubo and Sling TV .

Join Direct TV Stream or Fubo and receive a free trial for up to a week, so that you can stream the Billboard Latin Music Awards and more without paying anything upfront.

As for Peacock Premium , it’s currently discounted to just $1.99 a month (regular $4.99/month) for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan. This special offer ends on Friday (Sept. 30).

Watching the show from outside the U.S.? You can access Telemundo, Peacock along with other networks and streaming platforms on ExpressVPN .

Peacock Premium $1.99/month (for 12 months) $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Peacock Premium gives you access thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals, live sports and events, daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events (including Premier League, WWE and Sunday Night Football). Want to stream commercial free? Upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.

Some of the show currently streaming on Peacock include, Vampire Academy, The Resort, LoveIsland USA, One of Us is Lying, Angelyne, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, The End if Nye, Last Light, Vigil, Saved by the Bell, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives. Peacock features curated content for Hispanic Heritage Month which includes The Culture Is: Latina , Jenny Rivera: Mariposa de barrio and Telemundo exclusive like Jose Feliciano: Behind the Guitar , ‘Til Jail Do Us Part , Top Chef VIP , Celia and El senor de los cielos .

Billboard

Nicky Jam Surprised by His Dad With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Nicky Jam entered the Billboard Hall of Fame on Thursday (Sept. 29) during the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Before accepting the special award, the hitmaker performed his latest single “Sin Novia.” Then, he was surprised by his father, José Rivera, who took the stage to present his son with the award. “Wow, I was not expecting this,” he started the speech. “I thought another artist would give me this, not my dad. But dad, you look beautiful. Thank you to Billboard, Leila Cobo for bringing my dad. I want to thank everyone that helped me get to where I’m at....
MUSIC
Billboard

Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Earns Her Crown at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Ranchera Anthem ‘La Reina’

Christina Aguilera belted out her ranchera song “La Reina” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). The chart-topping artist blew everyone away and received a standing ovation at the end. The song is part of her Latin Grammy-nominated album Aguilera. After her performance, she received the Spirit of Hope Award from her collaborators Ozuna and Becky G. She accepted the award “humbly, with gratitude and pride,” Aguilera said in her speech, which she delivered in English and was translated into Spanish. “It’s so nice to be in a room where they can say my name correctly and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.” Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club. In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist....
MUSIC
Billboard

7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

While artists such as Christina Aguilera, Chayanne, Raphael, and Nicky Jam received special awards, and Bad Bunny swept the categories at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, others revealed exciting news on the red carpet Thursday night (Sept. 29). Below, check out seven things you didn’t see on TV: 1. Edgar Barrera revealed that he’s been writing music for Grupo Firme and is working on Maluma’s upcoming album, which will be a pop set. 2. Speaking of albums, Ovy on the Drums, Karol G’s longtime producer, revealed that he’s been working on the “Provenza” singer’s upcoming fourth studio album. “For me,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Raphael Performs Hits Medley With CNCO & Pablo Lopez at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he also performed a medley of timeless hits.  Joined by Spanish pop star Pablo López and Latin boy band CNCO, Raphael performed his tracks “De Tanta Gente,” “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escandalo.”  Raphael is recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions” that have influenced the development of Latin music around the world.  With a musical career that spans more than 60 years, Raphael — known for anthemic songs such as...
MUSIC
Billboard

Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’

Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata. Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance

Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.” She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Billboard

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

With nine wins — including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year — Bad Bunny was the big champion at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The Puerto Rican star, who has been breaking attendance and chart records, also took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Elvis Crespo Gives Bad Bunny’s ‘La Neverita’ a Merengue Twist at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Elvis Crespo put everyone on their feet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he performed a very energetic medley. Rocking a Matrix-inspired outfit, the Puerto Rican artist surprised fans with a merengue version of Bad Bunny’s “La Neverita,” a track from his Billboard 200-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti. He then followed with his timeless hit “Suavemente,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated May 16, 1998, where it spent six weeks at the top. Crespo’s twist on “La Neverita” comes on the heels of Bad Bunny paying homage to...
MUSIC
Billboard

11 Latin Music Couples Who Have Collaborated: Emilia & Duki, Camilo & Evaluna, More

After dating, getting married, and releasing music individually, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner dropped their first-ever collaboration “Por Primera Vez” in 2020, capturing the couple’s heartfelt journey to marriage and sharing many experiences together for the first time. The sweet music video documents the day they tied the knot on February 8 in Miami. Since, the lovebirds have released singles “Favorito,” “Machu Pichu,” and “Índigo.” Needless to say, they are each other’s go-to models in their music videos. But Camilo and Evaluna’s love story is not the only one that lives in a song. Argentine couple Emilia Mernes and Duki made their relationship...
MUSIC
#Sling Tv#Tv Online#Fubo Tv#Local Life#Latin Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Complete List 09 29 2022#Telemundo#Banda Ms De#Un Verano Sin Ti
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, which premiered on Disney+ on Sept. 19 with an all new star-studded cast that includes Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio and more. Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning: longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars: Premiere Date & Time New episodes of Dancing With the Stars premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. If you’re not subscribed,...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Chayanne Receives Icon Award, Premieres New Single at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Chayanne made an exciting comeback to the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he not only performed his new single, but also received a special award. Wearing black leather pants, a white tee and a black blazer, the Puerto Rican artist performed his new single “Como Tú y Yo,” a catchy pop urban tune that samples his ‘90s hits “Dejaria Todo,” which peaked No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 1998 and spent five weeks at the top.  Following the energetic performance, Chayanne received the Billboard Icon Award from Sony Music Latin’s Chairman and CEO, Afo...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Interrupts Atlanta Concert for Bathroom Emergency: ‘I’m Gonna Be, Like, a Minute or Two’

Lil Nas X had to pause the Atlanta stop of his Long Live Montero Tour on Wednesday night for a very relatable reason: an emergency bathroom break. “I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show,” the rapper told the confused crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy, according to fan-captured footage posted on Twitter. “But I’m taking a mean sh–, so please be [patient], but I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.” Related Lil Nas X Talks 'STAR WALKIN',' Pre-Show Rituals & Limited-Edition M&Ms Collaboration 09/30/2022 The audience seemed to appreciate the frankness of Lil Nas X’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

M.I.A. Flexes on New Release ‘Beep’: Stream It Now

Need a factoid to make you feel positively ancient? Consider, M.I.A.’s debut single “Galang” from Arular turns 20 next year. True story, and almost impossible to comprehend. Before the anniversary signs flash up, M.I.A. should make a long overdue return with MATA, her forthcoming sixth studio album. It’s expected to drop “any day now,” according to reps from Island Records, which will release the set through a recently-announced global deal. Before that happens, M.I.A. gives us “Beep,” a confident self-inspection and a exotic deep-dive exploration of percussion, on which she sings and raps, “Yeah I’m bringing someone new/There’s no limit/I’m tryna feel...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Top Artists From Mysteryland 2022 Including Armin van Buuren, Beyoncé & More

Beyond our list of the top tracks from Mysteryland 2022, we’ve also got a roundup of the top artists from the festival, which happened August 26 to 28 near Amsterdam. This list is made up of acts who actually played the fest like Oliver Heldens and James Hype and many who did not, including Beyoncé and Burna Boy. The list features a combination of rising and already established dance acts, many of them coming from the European scene. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues...
MUSIC
Billboard

Hispanic Heritage Month: 37 Songs That Tell the Story of Regional Mexican

The regional Mexican genre is comprised of multiple subgenres including mariachi, norteño, banda, quebradita, duranguense, grupero, tejano and corridos tumbados, to name a few. Each of these subgenres are also representative of different regions of Mexico. The different sounds and styles of regional Mexican music is reflective of Mexico’s rich and diverse culture. Influenced by European sounds such as polka and folk music as a result of the fusion of indigenous, Spanish and African musical elements, today’s regional Mexican music carries the genre’s historical roots melded with contemporary sounds. Such is the case of corridos tumbados, or trap corridos, a new regional...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Celebrates 27th Anniversary of ‘Daydream’: ‘My Most Bittersweet Album’

It’ll always be her baby. Mariah Carey commemorated the 27th anniversary of her fifth album Daydream on Monday (Oct. 3). “Happy anniversary Daydream…My most bittersweet album (if you read the book, you’ll know why!),” the icon tweeted, referencing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way (but we like the sound of Diamond!)” Related Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah' 10/03/2022 Released in September 1995, Daydream became Carey’s second RIAA Diamond-certified album following 1993’s Music Box and spawned smash No. 1 singles “Fantasy,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Wayne Honored With Exhibit at National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music unveiled a new exhibit in honor of Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne. The rapper, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Sept. 27, thanked the NMAAM in a statement. “I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so influential on the culture,” said Lil Wayne. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.” Fans who make it to the exhibit, open until Dec. 27, will be able to view Wayne’s 2009 Grammy for best rap album (for Tha Carter III), his clothing, a CD of his Tha Block Is Hot studio album,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Billboard

