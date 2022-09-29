ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

publicradioeast.org

Two ENC boaters feel Ian's wrath

City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing it into the Neuse River Bridge. (Photo credit: Craven County Emergency Management) City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency

BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
WITN

Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 28, 29 & 30

Dylan Sarah Golberg,74, of Grantsboro passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores.
GRANTSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
newbernnow.com

Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours

These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
NEWPORT, NC

