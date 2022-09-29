Read full article on original website
Two ENC boaters feel Ian's wrath
City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing it into the Neuse River Bridge. (Photo credit: Craven County Emergency Management) City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing...
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
N.C. Highway 12 remains open with flooding reported; Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
Minor to moderate flooding and standing water were reported on multiple sections of N.C. Highway 12 with Friday morning’s heavy rains and approximate 11:00 a.m. high tide, although the highway remained open and passable as of 11:30 a.m. “NC12 is open, but conditions are difficult,” stated the NCDOT in...
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
