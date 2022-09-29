Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Coastal ENC residents feeling effects of remnants of Hurricane Ian
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina — Ian moved through Eastern North Carolina on Friday, September 30th, people living in the area said they are still feeling the effects of the storm in the form of strong winds and coastal flooding. Atlantic Beach was one area that saw flooding during the...
wcti12.com
Tar River water level rises as Greenville residents look on
Greenville, Pitt County — In Greenville, the flooding was not as bad as it has been in other areas of Eastern Carolina, but the water levels have continued to rise in the Tar River. At the Tar River in Greenville, the heavy rain has brought the water level up...
wcti12.com
New Bern residents thankful Ian was not like Florence
New Bern, North Carolina — While Eastern Carolina has weathered the worst of Ian, the recovery process begins. And while some parts of our area were hit hard, residents said they are grateful that Ian was nothing like Hurricane Florence. Friday night, some people who were concerned about rising...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near ECU, taken to hospital for injuries
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police officials said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the crosswalk on 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police said it does not appear to involve college students as it happened...
wcti12.com
Sheriff's office investigates deadly shooting in Pitt County
WASHINGTON, Pitt County — On October 3rd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that involved two brothers that left one dead and the other injured. Au’mau’vion Watford, 28, was found dead at the scene, while his older brother, Auviaughne Watford, 29, was taken...
wcti12.com
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are looking for a suspect in the death of a convenience store clerk. Warrants are out for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, for an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Daniel is...
wcti12.com
ECU Student Government approves requests suspension of fraternity chapter
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Wednesday, September 28th, the Student Government Association of East Carolina University passed a resolution to request the suspension of the Theta Chi Fraternity. The motion, which was officially signed and approved by the Student Body President, cited reports of alleged drink tampering and sexual...
Comments / 0