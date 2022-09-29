Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shields: I’ve Seen Mikaela Go Through The Trenches; Can Alycia Switch Up the Game Plan?
The upcoming women’s junior lightweight title unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner may come down to pure grit, according to Claressa Shields. Shields, the three division titlist and Michigan native, was recently asked who she thinks will win the contest between the heated American rivals, and while she did not answer the question head-on, she did indicate whom she believes has proven herself more in situations of extreme duress.
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney: I Really Believe I Have What It Takes To Beat Everyone In 118-Pound Division
Jason Moloney is confident that the third time will be a charm. The goal of becoming a first-time bantamweight titlist is well within reach for the still relevant contender, who is a win away from reentering the title mix. Moloney will next face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator set for October 15 at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails
Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I've Always Believed I'm The Best Light Heavyweight And Bivol Is Second Best
Gilberto Ramirez is wise enough to know that a win over Dmitry Bivol is not a foregone conclusion. That said, ‘Zurdo’ views their upcoming clash as a long overdue coronation. “I’ve always believed that I am the best light heavyweight and Bivol is the second best,” Ramirez told...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
Boxing Scene
JoJo Diaz Views William Zepeda Showdown As "Sink Or Swim"
Blessed with an opportunity to headline yet another big-time card, Joseph Diaz is well aware that his time in the pugilistic spotlight will come to an end if he doesn't perform to the best of his abilities. On October 29th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Diaz will be...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
Boxing Scene
Arum Siding With Charlo In Possible Golovkin Showdown: “I Would Think Charlo Wins That Fight”
Jermall Charlo has poked, prodded, and done everything else in between, in an attempt to lure Gennadiy Golovkin into the ring. But, no matter how loud Charlo continues to scream and shout in the unified middleweight champion's direction, Golovkin has shown little to no interest. Most recently, Charlo’s seemingly minuscule...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Favors Ryan Garcia Over Gervonta Davis
With both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis continuing their curse-filled war of words, the two appear anxious to settle their long-standing rivalry in the ring. Once the loquacious budding star disposed of Javier Fortuna via sixth-round stoppage during their July showdown, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) looked directly into the lens of the camera before calling Davis out. Unamused by his persistent need to challenge him in the public eye, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has met Garcia’s ambitious callouts with his own verbal threats.
ESPN
The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank
Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
Boxing Scene
Kavaliauskas Believes He's 2-3 Wins Away From Another World Title Shot
Viewed as a sizable underdog heading into his welterweight showdown against WBO belt holder, Terence Crawford, in December of 2019, Egidijus Kavaliauskas believed that the stars were finally aligning. Following years of taking on decent opposition, the Lithuanian native warned Crawford of what was to come. However, while he managed...
Boxing Scene
Eder Jofre, Former Two-Division World Champion, Passes Away at 86
Brazil`s greatest world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Eder Jofre, has died at the age of 86. A former bantamweight and featherweight champion of the world, Jofre`s record of 72-2-4 and 50 KO`s, made him a legend. He`s part of the knockout brotherhood with 50 or more stoppages, denoting sheer might but also uncanny timing.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
Boxing Scene
"Born Rivals" Eubank Jr. and Benn Travelled Parallel Path To Saturday’s Showdown
Given that Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn engaged in one of boxing’s most infamous rivalries, one would think that a fight between their sons who became pro boxers themselves was an inevitability. Though that turned out to be the case—the familial disdain and millions of dollars were ultimately too alluring despite a gap in size and experience—this wasn’t the path the fathers laid out for Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.
worldboxingnews.net
Ali Izmailov vs Radivoje Kalajdzic tops ShoBox on Oct 21
Blue chip prospect and top-ten ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov will face the toughest test of his young career when he takes on former world title challenger Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic on Friday, October 21 live on SHOWTIME at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT in the latest edition of SHOBOX: The New Generation.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Dares Terence Crawford To Move Up In Weight: "Lubin Will KO TC"
From the moment Jermell Charlo dipped his toe in the pro games, the pugnacious Texas native was determined to become an undisputed world champion. After years of working his way up from the ground floor, his dream was finally realized. On May 14th, the 32-year-old violently ended the title reign...
Boxing Scene
Benn's Trainer Does Not Expect Weigh-In Drama With Eubank Jr.
Tony Sims, the head trainer for welterweight contender Conor Benn, is expecting Chris Eubank Jr. to make weight for their upcoming catch-weight showdown. Benn will move up in weight to face Eubank Jr. at 157-pounds, next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. There is also a rehydration limit in...
Boxing Scene
Archie Sharp Hopes Oscar Valdez is Next For Vacant WBO Title
No1 contender Archie Sharp expects to face Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO world junior lightweight title. Sharp has been at the top of the WBO’s rankings for almost a year and has relentlessly banged the drum for a fight with US star Shakur Stevenson. But with Stevenson now...
