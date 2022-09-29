Read full article on original website
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen Walters
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Fetterman hosting York County rally
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
abc27.com
Franklin County Archives opens new building
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now. The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street. Archives...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
1 Harrisburg resident killed, 2 injured in Indiana crash that killed 3
One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
abc27.com
Annual walk to end Alzheimer’s held on City Island
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s was held on City Island in Harrisburg on Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundred of walkers and teams to the event each year. More than six...
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
abc27.com
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
Midtown Tavern is closing, but will reopen with new owners
A beloved bar and restaurant location in Harrisburg will be changing hands, as well as its name. A post made on the Midtown Tavern’s Facebook page announced that the bar would be closing in October, citing that the location had been a popular one for over a century. “We’ve...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living
> Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A recent study has that Harrisburg is one of the best cities in the country for sober living. Diabetic-dot-org's report says the city scored well because of the number of social associations that people can join to form a sense of community. It says Harrisburg has plenty of Alcoholics Anonymous meeting locations and also offers more affordable living arrangements. Madison, Wisconsin took the number-one spot in the report.
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
abc27.com
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
abc27.com
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
abc27.com
Midstate woman working to help victims of Hurricane Ian
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — From inside her own home, Angie Woodburn is helping people in a disaster zone. She’s organizing a donation drive and collecting dozens of items to send directly to victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. “I’ve been in contact with some of the local...
