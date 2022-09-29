Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Something wonderful Is about to happen
There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
Jalisco Grill
All of our dishes are from our original family recipes.
Roseville High Schools Celebrate Homecoming Season
Roseville, Calif.- Are you just as excited about the Homecoming (HoCo) season as we are? The student energy radiates into most everything they do on campus. From dress up days, rallies and games, there’s something special about HoCo activities that relive our own memories made in high school. This HoCo, I hope to see the kids taking part, sitting under the Friday night lights and enjoying the best years of their lives – so far.
Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue
Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive
Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
Broadstone At Stanford Ranch
Enjoy spacious apartments in Rocklin, Calif. boasting superior amenities that are perfect for any lifestyle in an ideal location at Broadstone.
Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community
GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
The Eagles to headline Thunder Valley Casino Resort's opening of The Venue Feb. 17
On Saturday night, drones lit up the sky during the Sammy Hagar concert—the last concert to be held at Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Amphitheater—to announce that The Venue at Thunder Valley will open Presidents’ Day Weekend 2023 with a headline performance by Eagles, who will perform on Friday, February 17th.
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K
This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
'She needs a break and deserves it': Customers fundraise to give Stockton restaurant owner a vacation
STOCKTON, Calif. — As downtown Stockton worker Steve Dial walks from his office to his favorite restaurant, Irma’s Place, he doesn’t know which dish to order yet, but he already knows to expect the warm hospitality of the restaurant’s owner, Irma Gutierrez. “It's nice first thing...
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz
EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning. The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz. \Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says.
Power returns for 7,000 PG&E customers after outage in the Marysville area
About 7,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers lost power Monday morning for a period in the Marysville area, the utility said. The outage began around 7:15 a.m. and was believed to have been caused by a "hazard" coming into contact with a transmission line, a PG&E spokesperson said. "PG&E...
