Roseville, Calif.- Are you just as excited about the Homecoming (HoCo) season as we are? The student energy radiates into most everything they do on campus. From dress up days, rallies and games, there’s something special about HoCo activities that relive our own memories made in high school. This HoCo, I hope to see the kids taking part, sitting under the Friday night lights and enjoying the best years of their lives – so far.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO