Loomis, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Something wonderful Is about to happen

There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
LINCOLN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Jalisco Grill

Jalisco Fresh Grill strives to provide you with best Mexican dining you've ever experienced. All of our dishes are from our original family recipes.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville High Schools Celebrate Homecoming Season

Roseville, Calif.- Are you just as excited about the Homecoming (HoCo) season as we are? The student energy radiates into most everything they do on campus. From dress up days, rallies and games, there’s something special about HoCo activities that relive our own memories made in high school. This HoCo, I hope to see the kids taking part, sitting under the Friday night lights and enjoying the best years of their lives – so far.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue

Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
LINCOLN, CA
macaronikid.com

Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive

Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Broadstone At Stanford Ranch

Enjoy spacious apartments in Rocklin, Calif. boasting superior amenities that are perfect for any lifestyle in an ideal location at Broadstone.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community

GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K

This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains

Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering from the pandemic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton.  According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
STOCKTON, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars

1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz

EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning. The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz. \Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says. 
KYBURZ, CA

