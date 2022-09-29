Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Second ‘Paw’ Sale fundraises for Aberdeen Area Humane Society
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of selling unwanted household items, community members could donate them to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society to help benefit their shelter. During the 2nd ‘Paw’ Sale, the AAHS will resell those items such as furniture, dishes, jewelry, electronics, holiday decorations and pet supplies,...
hubcityradio.com
Proponents of IM27 opens new office in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The people in favor of IM27(legalizing recreational marijuana) has now opened a new office at 1812 6th Ave SE here in Aberdeen. Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws talked about his support for IM27. Schweich talked about Amendment A that was approved by...
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue called out to vehicle fire
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire over the weekend. The fire was in the area of Highway 212 and 460th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a four-door sedan with smoke and fire beneath it. A handline was used to extinguish the fire. Crews...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in single-vehicle accident
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-car accident that happened sometime between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm Sunday near Lake Campbell. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Jennifer Wagner was on 220th Street near 467th Avenue when the vehicle went off the road, hit a field approach and vaulted into the air.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
University of Mary stuns Northern in overtime
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - In their first overtime contest of the 2022 season, the Northern State University football team lost to the University of Mary. Following a 20-6 first half lead, the Marauders out-scored the Wolves 14-0 in regulation and were able to hit a touchdown and PAT to seal the win in overtime.
