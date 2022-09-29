Read full article on original website
Retired Paine College professor gives lecture based on book discussing ‘Segregated Doctoring’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A retired Paine College professor will be giving a lecture based on his book about segregated doctoring. The Augusta African-American Historical Society will be hosting Dr. Leslie Pollard, Sr. as he discusses his book “Segregated Doctoring: Black Physicians in Augusta, Georgia, 1902-1952.” Pollard is a retired professor of history from Paine […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory against low-income citizens
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The ITEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
Student reportedly brings airsoft gun to Harlem Middle School
A student was charged Monday after an investigation revealed he had brought an airsoft gun to Harlem Middle School and showed it to other students.
WRDW-TV
Local mentor encourages young men to leave a life of crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to a local mentor who says he knows what it’s like to get caught up in a life of crime. He also says teenagers and other young people still have a chance to turn their lives around, as he did. Born and raised...
wfxg.com
Glenn Hills student arrested for having BB gun at school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.
WRDW-TV
Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center. The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work. Partnering with...
Aiken High School students experience virtual reality
Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Blood center talks need for donations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talk about it all the time, but there really is an ongoing need for people to give blood. No one knows it better that our partners over at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. Kevin Belanger is the president and CEO. He came by to tell...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to announce plan to reduce violent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the mayor’s plan to curb violent crime in Augusta. “There’s a lot of work that we need to get done. Over these next 70 days, we’re going to get it done,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
WRDW-TV
Augusta volunteers help with recovery efforts in Florida
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Florida are working around the clock as people and businesses are dealing with life-altering situations. One of those hard-hit areas is Daytona. Now local Red Cross leaders are down in Florida helping with clean-up efforts. We talked to a volunteer who was relocated from...
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
WRDW-TV
Youth baseball training program aims to spread knowledge for free
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta former professional baseball player is working to keep kids out of the streets. The Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy is getting kids back into baseball. To join comes at no cost to you. We caught up with the coaches teaching kids about the game...
WRDW-TV
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st. Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck while crossing the street on Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road Monday morning. The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The accident is still under investigation.
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Raising awareness for the ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and in a few weeks, you will have the opportunity to take part in a walk that not only raises awareness but benefits the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. It’s called ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’ named after a one-year-old born with...
Ditch maintenance raises Augusta resident concerns as Ian approaches
The skies had that look that causes concern in some city neighborhoods, the last thing they want to see is a lot of rain.
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
