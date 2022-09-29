ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis vs. Nohrden for State Assembly in District 30

By Scott Hennessee
 4 days ago
California Assembly – District 30 Candidates: Vicki Nohrden (left) and Dawn Addis (right)
California Assembly – District 30 Candidates: Dawn Addis
California Assembly – District 30 Candidates: Vicki Nohrden
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The newly drawn California Assembly District 30 boundaries now run from San Luis Obispo County up the coast to Santa Cruz. Two candidates are running for a first term in Sacramento.

"I'm on the Morro Bay City Council," Democrat Dawn Addis said. "It's a coastal city and this district has four hours of coastline."

Addis says she thinks of herself as a mom first, special education teacher second and then a public servant.

Republican Vicki Nohrden calls herself a leader who listens.

"I've worked in classrooms, court rooms, front rooms, hospital rooms," Nohrden said. "I've worked with mental health and young families."

Nohrden sold real estate for many years and got involved with government through the civil grand jury and was a court appointed special advocate.

Both candidates want to see improvements to education in California, but have different approaches.

Nohrden says parents should be able to make more decisions about education for their children.

"I support education choice for our children for parents," Nohrden said. "Where they want to send their children to go to school anywhere across the state.”

Addis wants to maintain lower class sizes and cut wasteful spending.

"We need to make sure we're getting dollars to students," Addis said. "Dollars to classrooms in a way that's really going to affect students' lives."

Both candidates say they can work effectively with members of the other political party if voters send them to Sacramento.

"It's time to take the label off of politics and if we don't it's just the great divide. It's not working," Nohrden said.

Addis talks about, "Working to support local businesses. Providing support and aide during the Covid crisis. All of those things couldn't have happened if i wasn't working across the aisle."

Addis points to her experience as a Morro Bay City Council member and work on the citizen's finance advisory committee as reasons to elect her.

"I'm very familiar with coastal issues," Addis said. "Whether coastal issues connected to climate or coastal issues connected to housing."

Nohrden says California is not leading in the right direction and she would work to turn around Sacramento policies.

"I want to make sure there's safe neighborhoods, good education," Nohrden said. "Business opportunities and business growth. That's why I'm running."

The California State Assembly carries a two-year term in office.

The post Addis vs. Nohrden for State Assembly in District 30 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

