A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
North Bergen offers Omicron booster shots
North Bergen is urging residents to protect themselves against the Omicron variants of COVID-19 with a bivalent booster shot. These Omicron-specific booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now for free at the North Bergen Vaccine and Resource Center at 9243 Kennedy Boulevard. The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides protection...
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
The Best View In New Jersey is One of the Most Breathtaking in the Nation
Looking for a fantastic view that is considered one of the most breathtaking views in America, then look no further than Hoboken, New Jersey. That's right Hoboken is home to one of the best views in America. According to an article by Cheapism, Castle Point in Hoboken "located just across...
livingnewdeal.org
Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ
Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Bayonne to start a new Thanksgiving Day tradition
Mayor James Davis, the Division of Recreation, the City of Bayonne, and BCB Bank have announce a new Bayonne Thanksgiving Day tradition: The Bayonne Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Kids’ Fun Run. The Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on the morning of...
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
signsofthetimes.com
Boom Crane Collapses on Car, Injures Driver
A New York City college student is lucky to be alive after the arm of a boom truck fell on her car while she was at a stoplight. Witnesses rushed to pull 22-year-old Danielle Cruz from the vehicle, who somehow escaped with only minor injuries, CBS News reports. “The firefighters...
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
unionnewsdaily.com
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport
This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
Florida shelter animals displaced by Hurricane Ian to arrive in New Jersey
A plane full of animals is expected at Morristown Airport this morning from Florida.
