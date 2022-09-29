ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

North Bergen offers Omicron booster shots

North Bergen is urging residents to protect themselves against the Omicron variants of COVID-19 with a bivalent booster shot. These Omicron-specific booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now for free at the North Bergen Vaccine and Resource Center at 9243 Kennedy Boulevard. The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides protection...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
livingnewdeal.org

Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ

Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
BRICK, NJ
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
Boom Crane Collapses on Car, Injures Driver

A New York City college student is lucky to be alive after the arm of a boom truck fell on her car while she was at a stoplight. Witnesses rushed to pull 22-year-old Danielle Cruz from the vehicle, who somehow escaped with only minor injuries, CBS News reports. “The firefighters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport

This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
LINDEN, NJ
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
