Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
Friend remembers Sacheen Littlefeather's 'bravery,' representation of Native Americans in films
Activist Sacheen Littlefeather famously turned down Marlon Brando's Best Actor Academy Award in 1973 for "The Godfather," for the portrayal of Native Americans in films.
Desert Daze 2022: What a $1,999 VIP pass provided to festivalgoers
Most music festivals sell VIP packages that come with perks and exclusive access. New for 2022, Desert Daze offered a VIP+ wristband that offered added bonuses. For those willing to spend $1,999 (a regular VIP pass for the whole weekend was priced at $649 to $849), VIP+ offered access to the elevated Horizon Bridge placed near the main stage (The Moon), which included an observation deck, wait staff providing beverage service, a separate bar and a curated happy hour. ...
