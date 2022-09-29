ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WATCH: Madison residents weathering storm in Florida

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jsnyd_0iFnWdMc00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Madison resident and former News 3 Now employee Ellen Werdan was vacationing on Sanibel Island as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. She joined Live at Four from Fort Myers to talk about her experience.

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Madison, FL
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weathering#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Recapping September in the 608

We made quite a few memories and met some amazing people in September across the 608. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Every weekday on News 3 Now...
MADISON, WI
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy