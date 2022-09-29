ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sperry, OK

The largest Halloween haunt attraction in the Tulsa Metro is seeking Scare Actors

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
SPERRY, Okla. — Psycho Path Haunted Attraction has been terrifying brave souls who dare to venture into the wilderness for a haunting experience like no other since 2005. The Halloween attraction opens this weekend for the 2022 haunt season!

The creators have built and designed several horror film sets in the middle of 40 acres of woods in Sperry, Okla. which is the backdrop of The Dark Ride. According to the website, The Dark Ride is, “Not a hayride!” It is a 20-minute, one-mile long, immersive adventure through the darkness on a custom vehicle known as the Scarage.

Psycho Path also has its own 4,160-square-foot haunted house called, The Shadow Box. The Shadow Box experience has been described by creators as being plunged into a whirlwind of terror. The only way out is through, “the things nightmares are made of.”

Behind the scenes, a team of professional make-up artists and costume designers transform the cast of Scare Actors into terrifying creatures.

Each season Scare Actors flock to Psycho Path and bring this Halloween haunt to life.

This year Psycho Path is searching for even more performers, as well as support staff, who are at least 16 and older.

“This would be a great opportunity for someone wanting to make some extra money for Christmas shopping,” said Victoria Marquez Hatch, the Psycho Path Customer Service Manager.

Scare Actors must be available from 5:30 p.m. to around 12:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday nights for the following dates, Friday, Sept. 30, October 1,7,8,14,15,21,22,28 and 29. Organizers prefer availability for all nights but are able to make some exceptions.

Reliable transportation is a must to work Psycho Path in Sperry.

“You will be exposed to outdoor conditions, artificial fog, strobe lights, rough terrain,” said Marquez Hatch. “Must be okay standing and moving over a long period of time and repetitive motions. Must be willing to take direction and be a team player. Must enjoy having fun!”

If interested in perfecting the art of the jump scare during the Halloween Season, call the Psycho Path haunt line at, 918-288-7685 to sign up.

Comments / 0

 

#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Christmas#Jump Scare#Art#Haunted House#Scare Actors
