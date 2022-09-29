ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO