WHEC TV-10
Relatively quiet along North Clinton days after child was shot, and police increased patrols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cracking down on violent crime in the city’s poorest zip code. City leaders say one solution is to get problem businesses to comply with the law, or even shut them down. We’re talking about the neighborhood including North Clinton Avenue, where a 3-year-old was shot in the head just last week.
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
2-car crash in Rochester sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital after a 2 car crash.
Two separate shootings in Geneva, two men in critical condition, house with kids shot at
(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to […]
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
WHEC TV-10
Man dies of injuries after Sept. 10 stabbing on Remington Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said the victim of a stabbing on September 10 has died from his injuries. He is the 63rd homicide victim of 2022. 59-year-old Freddie Bussey was stabbed on September 10 at around 8 a.m. Police found him on Morrill Street but later determined he was stabbed on Remington Street. Bussey died at the hospital on Tuesday.
iheart.com
Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
