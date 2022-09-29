Read full article on original website
Nike Adds Plaid Tartan Accents To The Air Force 1 Low
Since the onset of Fall, The Swoosh has enjoyed casting its roster of lifestyle silhouettes with a festive sampling of “Tartan” fabrics. With the introduction of the textile coming by way of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the Beaverton-based brand is readying itself for the gift-giving season by extending synonymous red and green plaids onto its most beloved models.
Air Jordan 12 Golf Set To Arrive In Original “Playoffs” Colorway
If you grew up idolizing Michael Jordan in the 1990s, chances are you’ve substituted the basketball shoes for some golf spikes. The growing appeal of golf has coincided with the aging of the primary MJ fanbase, which explains why all of Jordan Brand’s retro-fitted Retros seem to be among the most coveted golf shoes on the market.
Purple To Red Gradients Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus
Alongside several Terrascape styles, the Nike Air Max Plus has offered up a wide range of inline colorways, many of which have tweaked the shoe’s signature gradient. Here, soft purples and light reds are dressing the upper, seemingly emulating the colors of dusk. A series of neutrals lay the...
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus 3
Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
Spray-Painted Swooshes Make Their Way To The Nike Air Max 90
The latest in-line collection from The Swoosh has employed spray-painted Checks across a multitude of their lifestyle silhouettes. After exploring opposing white and black propositions with the Air Max Plus 3, the heralded Tinker Hatfield design from 1990 is now joining the fray with a dominant jet-black offering. Spare the...
This Air Jordan 1 Elevate Features Sharp “Stealth” And “Titanium” Hues
As Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series inches closer to its 40th anniversary, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate proves that heritage and modern fashion sensibilities can merge without any issue. In addition to inaugural colorways of #23’s first shoe, the updated women’s silhouette has taken on several non-original ensembles, now...
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
Light Orewood Brown Canvas Covers This Sashiko-Inspired Nike Dunk Low
With Fall officially underway, The Swoosh is preparing its bevy of lifestyle silhouettes with a multitude of textiles and fabrics disparate from its prototypical smooth leather panels. Establishing a denim-on-denim build onto the Nike Dunk Low, the latest proposition continues its inline collection of Japanese-style threading. Clad in its canvas...
This Kids-Exclusive Nike Dunk Low Adds Extra Logo Hits
From establishing a collection of nods to various HBCUs to mimicking the Japanese style of Sashiko embroidery, The Swoosh continues to build out its ever-expansive roster of Nike Dunk propositions. Refusing to neglect the youth’s ability to partake in one of the most heralded silhouettes of the year, the Beaverton-based brand is employing a multitude of Swooshes to aid this grade school model in its inception.
Ye Taps Zellerfeld For The First 3D-Printed YZY Boot
The being formerly known as “Kanye West” has been back in the public eye by way of his appearances during London and Paris Fashion Weeks. The latter occasion also included a showing of YZYSZN 9 (read: Yeezy Season 9), which revealed a 3D-printed YZY Boot by Zellerfeld. While...
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Crosshairs” Is For The Sharpshooters
While it remains to be seen if the Nike Zoom GT Cut’s successor will be as strenuous to cop as the original, The Swoosh continues to employ a multitude of aesthetics onto the Zoom GT Cut 2 via a multi-color ensemble. Centered around a neutral-toned tan mesh upper, down-the-sight...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low LXX Features University Blue Accents
Tartan plaid textiles, double Swooshes and in-line collections have treated the Nike Air Force 1 to quite the 40th-anniversary celebration throughout 2022. For its latest installment, The Swoosh is now leaning heavily toward premium aesthetics and fabrics treating the Air Force 1 Low LXX. Premium tooling begins by way of...
Icy Blue Suedes Outfit The Nike Blazer Mid ’77
With its Remastered counterpart enjoying just as much a main stay as the premier silhouette, Nike’s Blazer has employed a seemingly never ending collection of palettes and textiles gracing the various cuts of the model. With the turn of the autumnal months comes the brands inclusion of suede fabrics across the full spectrum of its lifestyle offerings, with a sky blue filling the shaggy texture of the Blazer Mid ’77.
Shooting Swooshes Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It”
The Nike Air Force 1 still has several high-profile collaborations in the works as part of its 40th anniversary, but its next proposition sees the Swoosh bring experimental touches to its own “Just Do It” series. Mostly clad in a classic white arrangement, the newly-surfaced pair features Nike’s...
A Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” Is On The Way
The Nike Air Presto has been in and out of favor since returning to the brand’s main lineup of products in the mid-2010s. Recently, the “t-shirt for your feet” emerged in a vibrant “Tour Yellow” colorway that seems more fit for Spring 2023 than the impending winter season.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate “Titanium”
While we’ve yet to see an official retail release, the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate is high on the list of anticipated sneakers for the female shoe-fanatics of the world. A clever high-top take on the Air Jordan 1 Elevate, a popular silhouette that has ported over some memorable Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG releases, this upcoming release should have some stronger appeal for the staunch loyalists of high-top AJ1s. Adding some lifestyle flair is the zipper on the medial side, a common detail seen in women’s dress boots.
Solar Red And Lilac Pulse Brighten The adidas Ultra 4D
The adidas Ultra 4D had the pleasure of working with numerous retailers soon after its introduction. And though the silhouette has slowed down on these kinds of efforts since, it’s still continuing to deliver new inline colorways just as strong as their collaborative counterparts. For the updated classic’s latest...
A Fall-Friendly Burgundy Coats The Nike Air Presto
The Swooshes “t-shirt for your feet” has been selectively favoring fall-friendly propositions over the past few weeks after embarking on a collection of titularly hued offerings fit for the summer months. Introducing a dominant “Team Red” construction, the latest Nike Air Presto harkens its welcoming of muted hues.
