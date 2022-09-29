Read full article on original website
Missouri to face Memphis in St. Louis in '23
Missouri announced Monday that it will face Memphis at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 2023. The game was originally scheduled as a true road game for Missouri, to be played at Memphis' Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Laws shouldn't restrict access to polls for Missouri voters
Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me. I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began counting their losses. The death toll...
Missouri's tax-cut special session is a populist move likely to keep inflation alive
On Gov. Mike Parson’s orders, the Republican-dominated Missouri legislature met in special session and approved tax cuts at exactly the same moment that the national GOP is trying hard to distract voters from Donald Trump’s legal woes by blaming Democrats for inflation. Tax cuts — a populist move to give more money to people so they have more money to spend — are by their very nature inflationary and are exactly what the country doesn’t need right now.
Russellville remains unbeaten, hands Crystal City its first loss of season
Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.
