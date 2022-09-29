On Gov. Mike Parson’s orders, the Republican-dominated Missouri legislature met in special session and approved tax cuts at exactly the same moment that the national GOP is trying hard to distract voters from Donald Trump’s legal woes by blaming Democrats for inflation. Tax cuts — a populist move to give more money to people so they have more money to spend — are by their very nature inflationary and are exactly what the country doesn’t need right now.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO