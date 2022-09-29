ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Patrick Mahomes Family News

Patrick Mahomes' family is sparking a bit of a controversy on social media this week. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, blasted the local newspaper for their letter to the editor column. In the column, which was written by a reader, not a staff member,...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them. Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady. Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday

Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

More unfortunate news continues to pour in regarding Tom Brady and Gisele's marriage. While Brady, 45, and his supermodel wife, Bundchen, reportedly evacuated to Miami during Hurricane Ian earlier this week, they did not stay together. Brady and Bundchen took their kids to Miami to escape the hurricane, though they...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
The Spun

NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
