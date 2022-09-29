Read full article on original website
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen
The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struck out twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are not in the Red Sox lineup for the season-series finale between Boston and Toronto on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. here at Rogers Centre. Yu Chang will play shortstop, Bobby Dalbec is at third base and Abraham...
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
Rich Hill Goes Six Innings In Final Start As Red Sox Win 4-3
Rich Hill left it all out there this season for the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays after being down 3-0 Monday night, winning 4-3 with Matt Barnes getting the save. Hill went six strong innings in his final start of the season, finishing 8-7...
Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022
It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Final Red Sox homestand of the year is one of lasts
This late into the MLB season, it’s not uncommon for organizations and fans of teams out of the postseason race to be more focused on the coming offseason than the on-field result. But the Red Sox still have a few games to play at Fenway this season. And before the focus entirely shifts to the offseason, fans might want to take stock of some sights that are unlikely to be seen again in 2023.
Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) not in Red Sox lineup Monday vs. Rays
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) is not in the Red Sox lineup for a second straight game Monday. First pitch between Boston and Tampa is at 7:10 p.m. here at Fenway Park. Kiké Hernández will play shortstop and Abraham Almonte will start in center field. All...
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec starting for Boston Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Bobby Dalbec at third base in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec will bat eighth and handle the hot corner Sunday while Rafael Devers catches a breather. Dalbec has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points...
draysbay.com
And so ends the regular season: Rays vs. Red Sox
We can’t predict the future, and have no idea how far the Rays will get this postseason. But one thing we can say with confidence: Fenway Park will be empty after Wednesday, and the Boston players are heading home. The Tampa Bay Rays take the final lap of the...
