KFVS12
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63. The crash is located just west of Ravenden. According to IDriveArkansas, traffic in all lanes is stopped. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News the coroner has been called to the...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
KFVS12
Arrest made in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting; high school taking precautions at homecoming game
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/29. Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting. Caruthersville High School will increase security for its homecoming game following a deadly shooting near the stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23 after a football game. Lane closure following vehicle...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
KFVS12
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff shooting investigation
Iowa Supreme Court to hear arguments on case for man convicted in 1979 cold case
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.
KFVS12
Burn ban issued for city of Bernie, Mo.
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mayor James Tilmon, issued a no burn order for the city. This burn order will include all outdoor burning within the city limits, including farm fields. The announcement comes from the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, on October 3, at 9:22 a.m. The order will remain...
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
kbsi23.com
Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
KFVS12
23rd Annual Tour De Cape Rolls into town
Geno Hess breaks SEMO career total touchdowns record. It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. A Missouri man plead guilty to a 2019 murder of two brothers.
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
