Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Adele Rocks Diamond Ring Boarding A Private Jet Amid Rich Paul Romance: Photos
Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her way to Las Vegas, as she traveled to check on her stage for her highly anticipated residency.
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
Proof Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Still a United Front Amid Cheating Allegations
Watch: Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Scandal. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are doing what lovers do. A week after cheating allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman surfaced, the couple, who are expecting their third child together, continued to put on a united front as they caught a plane out of Santa Barbara, Calif. On Sept. 27, Adam and Behati were seen boarding a private jet headed to Las Vegas, where Maroon 5's new residency will take place next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vegas hero survived mass shooting but died of suicide; parents now looking for those he saved
Scotty Pettersen survived the Las Vegas massacre five years ago only to die by suicide. Now his parents are trying to find the people he saved.
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat front row in support of Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut and first show since the start of the pandemic amidst rumored family feud Victoria Beckham just made her comeback on the runway — and it was an emotional return at that. On Friday, the designer presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, making it her first live runway show since the start of the pandemic and her PFW debut. While it was a sartorial affair, it also seemed to...
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Hudson still ‘crying’ with son Ryder away at college: It’s ‘hard’
Kate Hudson admitted that she is still “crying” over her son Ryder starting college, one month after his departure. “It’s hard to even talk about,” the actress, 43, told “Access Hollywood” of her 18-year-old’s milestone on Wednesday. “I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast.” The “Almost Famous” star continued, ”He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future.” Despite her emotions, Hudson gushed, “When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I...
Las Vegas Casino Closes Dolphin Exhibit After 3 Animals Die In 6 Months
The Mirage's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is temporarily closed while it investigates the dolphin deaths.
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz attend Victoria’s tearful fashion show amid rift
City of Lights? More like City of Love. Newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz supported his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, sitting front row along with dad David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, amid family drama. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a photo on Instagram of her children with Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. The young couple, who arrived separately from the Beckham family,...
Khloe Kardashian Sharpens Up in Heeled Catsuit and Windbreaker at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show
Khloe Kardashian took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The “Kardashians” star arrived for the occasion in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian wore a black nylon Balenciaga windbreaker over a slim-fitting black catsuit. The simple layered outfit mimicked Kardashian’s sister Kim’s penchant for the bodycon silhouette this year, particularly legging-like pant-boots and catsuits by Demna, albeit with a sporty twist. Adding to Kardashian’s outfit’s slick nature were angular black sunglasses — the same style Kim wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Was Furious Over ‘Racist’ Vanity Fair Headline
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly furious over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover story with a new book claiming the royal felt the headline was racist. The Daily Mail reports that Valentine Low’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown will detail how Meghan and Harry tried to have story changed online once it was published. The article ran under the headline, “She’s Just Wild About Harry”, which is the name of a blackface number that Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney performed in the film Babes in Arms. The Daily Beast has reported previously that Meghan was unhappy with the Vanity Fair piece because it didn’t include a story she told the journalist about writing to a dish soap company as a child to complain that its advertising was sexist. (The magazine has said it couldn’t independently verify the story.)Read it at Daily Mail
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are the picture of elegance in black ensembles at George and Amal Clooney's first-ever Albie Awards
George and Amal Clooney played host at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in New York City on Thursday. The awards, which honor people who have devoted their lives to justice, were named after Justice Albie Sachs, a lawyer and former judge who was imprisoned for his fight to end apartheid in South Africa.
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
"We love you," new mom Bre Tiesi wrote of son Legendary Love, who turned 3 months old on Wednesday Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are celebrating son Legendary Love. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Wild N'Out host, 41, holding his son, who just turned 3 months old. "3 months old," she wrote in the caption. "We love you." Both father and son look cozy in white sweatsuits in the short video, similar to the outfits Cannon and Tiesi wore in the first...
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding
Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 36, Are All Smiles In Rare Appearance At PFW To Present Their Collection
Spotted! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren’t the flashy types, but all eyes were on the fashion designer duo, 36, when they made an oh-so-brief appearance during their brand The Row’s Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday. After all the models made it down the runway the elusive twins...
Prince Harry Said 'Nasty Things' Towards Queen Consort Camilla, Biographer Claims
Despite his proper public persona, it seems that Prince Harry has done his fair share of talking smack over the years, allegedly saying less-than-stellar things about newly-minted Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, according to biographer Angela Levin. “I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Levin explained during a...
Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend
Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
Dwayne Johnson unleashes destruction in the new Black Adam trailer
Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson surprised moviegoers at a Black Adam test screening and confirmed that the film’s second full-length trailer would be arriving in a matter of days. The last few months have already given us lots of footage of Johnson’s first go-round as titular anti-hero. But now, Johnson has made good on his promise. The new Black Adam trailer has come at last, and it gives fans plenty to chew on until the movie hits the big screen next month.
Floor8
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0