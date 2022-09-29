Coach buses for Cortaca offered for round trip to Yankee Stadium. Ithaca College is offering students the opportunity to ride in coach buses to the Cortaca Jug 2022 game Nov. 12 at Yankee Stadium. There will be nine buses leaving at 7:45 a.m. from the Athletics and Events Center parking lot that will arrive at Yankee Stadium at 1 p.m. and return to the college after the game. Tickets cost $20 and students can purchase tickets online before Oct. 15 by filling out the form on Intercom. To ride the bus, students will have to show their Ithaca College ID and have a ticket to the game, and they must also return to the college on the bus. There will be breakfast and snacks provided to students who choose to take the bus. Students who purchase tickets are able to cancel them until Nov. 4. Students with questions or trying to cancel bus tickets should contact the Office of Student Affairs and Campus Life at studentaffairs@ithaca.edu.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO