Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theithacan.org
Women’s soccer earns narrow victory over St. Lawrence
A late goal by graduate student midfielder Megan Buttinger gave the Ithaca College women’s soccer team a narrow 1–0 victory over the St. Lawrence University Saints on Oct. 1. Though the Bombers out-shot the Saints 16–5 during the course of the game, it looked like it would wind...
theithacan.org
Football blows out Hobart in Liberty League opener
The No. 13 Ithaca College football team defeated Hobart College 31–7 Oct. 1 at Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium in Geneva, New York. The victory in the squad’s Liberty League opener improves the program’s record to 4–0 on the season. The Bombers’ offense had...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Friday Night Scores and Saturday Slate
Tons of big games around Section IV Football on Friday night, check out the scores below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlea.net
Hornell Homecoming 2022
HORNELL, NY – At last night’s Homecoming 2022 varsity football game, the Haverling Rams defeated Hornell, 35-14. The Homecoming Queen was Allyson Buckley,. the Homecoming King was Trey Woolwine.
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theithacan.org
College Briefs Sept. 15
Coach buses for Cortaca offered for round trip to Yankee Stadium. Ithaca College is offering students the opportunity to ride in coach buses to the Cortaca Jug 2022 game Nov. 12 at Yankee Stadium. There will be nine buses leaving at 7:45 a.m. from the Athletics and Events Center parking lot that will arrive at Yankee Stadium at 1 p.m. and return to the college after the game. Tickets cost $20 and students can purchase tickets online before Oct. 15 by filling out the form on Intercom. To ride the bus, students will have to show their Ithaca College ID and have a ticket to the game, and they must also return to the college on the bus. There will be breakfast and snacks provided to students who choose to take the bus. Students who purchase tickets are able to cancel them until Nov. 4. Students with questions or trying to cancel bus tickets should contact the Office of Student Affairs and Campus Life at studentaffairs@ithaca.edu.
newyorkupstate.com
The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts
The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
wnbf.com
Enter To Win Plane Tickets To Florida From The Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through lots of changes, and one of the biggest ones is now they offer flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling us...
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Comments / 0