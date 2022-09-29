Read full article on original website
Dallas Secret Service agent named Texas Chief of School Safety and Security
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Dallas Secret Service agent John P. Scott will be in charge of safety and security at schools across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott to the newly created role of Chief of School Safety and Security on Monday. "I am honored to join the Texas Education...
Lawsuit claims Fort Hood soldier died by suicide in 2020 after months of bullying
FORT HOOD, Texas - The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died by suicide in 2020 is now suing the U.S. Army. The legal claim states that Sgt. Elder Fernandes died by suicide after months of bullying, which his family believes stemmed from Fernandes reporting to his superiors that he had been sexually assaulted.
Harry Styles endorses Beto O'Rourke during concert at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a special appearance during "Harry's House" Sunday night. During Harry Styles' fifth night of shows for his residency at the Moody Center, O'Rourke was seen in the pit. Over the weekend, O'Rourke was also endorsed by Willie Nelson during a campaign...
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues
This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
Eanes ISD ranks 10th best school district in the nation in new list
AUSTIN, Texas - Eanes ISD has been ranked the tenth-best public school district in the nation in a new list from Niche. Niche, which shares comprehensive profiles and reviews on schools, colleges and neighborhoods, recently released its 2023 best of school district lists, ranking nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe, suspect arrested
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - The suspect in an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Authorities did not release any details, only to say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is in custody. He was wanted for his alleged connection with an Amber Alert in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
New California law legalizes jaywalking
LOS ANGELES - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it...
Recent celebrity endorsements may not move needle in Texas Governor’s race, political analysts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Over the weekend, Beto O’Rourke received endorsements from Willie Nelson and Harry Styles. Political analysts said these may not help convince voters to change their vote, but it may help to bring more voters to the polls. "Rarely are political endorsements ground-breaking events," Prairie View A&M...
