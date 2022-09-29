Read full article on original website
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
H.O.P.S. Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Morgan County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 110 N. Westgate Ave. | Holidays on Parade Sale hosted by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. For more information, call 217-245-7124. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Youth Programming of Jacksonville. IC Homecoming Parade: 10-11 a.m., beginning at West State and Church streets,...
wdbr.com
Oak Ridge Tree Tours return
The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation is inviting the community to explore one of Springfield’s most spectacular fall attractions at their 8th Annual Tree Tour, Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The 2022 tour will focus on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery and highlight 28 planted cultivars and hybrids that are found in almost no other area.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
Herald & Review
Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies
It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight for September 30th
September 23, 2022- Ryan Campbell and Tom Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co for this week’s Home Highlight. This week, they are highlighting 1813 Lynnwood Court in Decatur. This is a ranch that just recently hit the market! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage, detached garage, and all sited on a 0.32 acre lot close to Muffley School. Click Here for more.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Annual Chilli Fest cooks up family fun in Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Grab your spoons for the 37th annual Chilli Fest in Taylorville. The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce will host a wide variety of events on Saturday and Sunday. These include pageants, a cornhole tournament, Kids Zone activities and the chili cook-off. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education
DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Herald & Review
Decatur Public Schools reviewing Open Meetings Act violation ruling
DECATUR — The Decatur School District is in the process of reviewing a ruling that it violated the state's Open Meetings Act when it discussed and made decision in closed session about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. “Decatur Public Schools has received and is reviewing the...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
WAND TV
Sept. 30 declared 'ADM Day' in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recognition ADM's 120th anniversary, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has formally declared this Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is a global agribusiness and nutrition company. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a...
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois girls golfers who advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament
LINCOLN -- The Effingham girls golf team advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament with a third-place overall finish at the Lincoln Sectional on Monday. The Hearts shot 376 at Lincoln Elks Golf Course, behind first-place finisher Quincy Notre Dame (360) and second-place Mahomet-Seymour (373). Mattoon finished fourth as a...
Herald & Review
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
