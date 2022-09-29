ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
ETOnline.com

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
ETOnline.com

Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
ETOnline.com

Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)

Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute

Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
ETOnline.com

Ramy Youssef Talks Bella Hadid's Acting Debut on 'Ramy,' Teases Her Future on the Show (Exclusive)

Spoilers Ahead: Please do not continue reading if you haven't watched season 3 of Ramy. Ramy, the semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ramy Youssef, just released its third season on Hulu Friday, and similarly to the last, it's chock full of guests stars. In addition to the show's series regulars, Ramy sees the likes of Majid Jordan, Sarita Choudhury and Bella Hadid joining the cast for the show's long-awaited third season.
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
ETOnline.com

Ramy Youssef on Capping 'Ramy' Off at 4 Seasons, and What's Next for His Titular Character (Exclusive)

Spoilers Ahead: Please do not continue reading if you haven't watched season 3 of Ramy. After two years of patiently waiting, fans were greeted with season 3 of Ramy Friday. The semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ramy Youssef hit Hulu with all the quips, existential crisis and tugs at the heartstrings that viewers have come to know and love from the Hassan family.
