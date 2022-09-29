Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)
Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)
Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute
Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
Ramy Youssef Talks Bella Hadid's Acting Debut on 'Ramy,' Teases Her Future on the Show (Exclusive)
Spoilers Ahead: Please do not continue reading if you haven't watched season 3 of Ramy. Ramy, the semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ramy Youssef, just released its third season on Hulu Friday, and similarly to the last, it's chock full of guests stars. In addition to the show's series regulars, Ramy sees the likes of Majid Jordan, Sarita Choudhury and Bella Hadid joining the cast for the show's long-awaited third season.
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini’s latest chapter is about making big life decisions. On top of celebrating the release of her latest album, Subject to Change, the 29-year-old is also mourning the end of her marriage to fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that,...
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Most Shocking Fan Reactions to Rhaenyra’s Relationship Choices in Episode 7
Despite a major time jump that included marriages and several children for both Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), the two characters found themselves in a very similar situation on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Betrayal, incest, in-fighting and maneuvering for the Iron...
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
Ramy Youssef on Capping 'Ramy' Off at 4 Seasons, and What's Next for His Titular Character (Exclusive)
Spoilers Ahead: Please do not continue reading if you haven't watched season 3 of Ramy. After two years of patiently waiting, fans were greeted with season 3 of Ramy Friday. The semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ramy Youssef hit Hulu with all the quips, existential crisis and tugs at the heartstrings that viewers have come to know and love from the Hassan family.
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!. The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. Shaq positively towers...
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
