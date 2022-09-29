ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hill, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
whdh.com

Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus

Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Bullying#Mission Hill School#Boston Public Schools#Boston Schools#Sunbeam Television
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

New murals at Logan Airport honor one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored at Logan Airport Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker presented Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II with several state militia honors while unveiling new murals, all in recognition for his work with the Tuskegee airmen, the first all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
whdh.com

Southborough Police rescue owl tangled in soccer net

SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough Police said two officers “scored a nice save” rescuing an owl who was tangled in a soccer net over the weekend. Southborough Police said officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford assisted an owl who was tangled in a soccer net at the P. Brent Trottier Middle School on Sunday.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Striking union workers confront truck drivers at Sysco headquarters in Plympton

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sysco food service workers, who have been on strike since Saturday, confronted non-union truck drivers trying to enter the distribution center in Plympton early Monday morning. Police monitored the demonstrators who blocked trucks for a few minutes as they entered and exited the distribution center, voicing...
PLYMPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors gather in Boston Common after death of 22-year-old Iranian Woman

A large crowd gathered on the Boston Common Saturday afternoon, calling for justice after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The protest on the Boston Common was just one of an increasing number across the United States and the world in recent weeks as outrage over the death of Masha Amini while in the hands of Iranian police has grown.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy