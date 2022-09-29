Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
whdh.com
Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
baystatebanner.com
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus
Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
whdh.com
New murals at Logan Airport honor one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored at Logan Airport Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker presented Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II with several state militia honors while unveiling new murals, all in recognition for his work with the Tuskegee airmen, the first all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
whdh.com
Southborough Police rescue owl tangled in soccer net
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough Police said two officers “scored a nice save” rescuing an owl who was tangled in a soccer net over the weekend. Southborough Police said officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford assisted an owl who was tangled in a soccer net at the P. Brent Trottier Middle School on Sunday.
whdh.com
Former Casa Nueva Vida director sentenced after stealing $1.5 million from organization
BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
whdh.com
Striking union workers confront truck drivers at Sysco headquarters in Plympton
PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sysco food service workers, who have been on strike since Saturday, confronted non-union truck drivers trying to enter the distribution center in Plympton early Monday morning. Police monitored the demonstrators who blocked trucks for a few minutes as they entered and exited the distribution center, voicing...
Protestors gather in Boston Common after death of 22-year-old Iranian Woman
A large crowd gathered on the Boston Common Saturday afternoon, calling for justice after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The protest on the Boston Common was just one of an increasing number across the United States and the world in recent weeks as outrage over the death of Masha Amini while in the hands of Iranian police has grown.
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Mass. woman facing drunk driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges including drunk driving after crashing her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
