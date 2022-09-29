ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

John Mellencamp to play in Evansville on 2023 North American tour

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4Lu2_0iFnVQsG00

EVANSVILLE – Indiana native and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Mellencamp, whose legendary career has produced 22 Top 40 hits and more than 30 million album sales in the U.S. alone, will perform on back-to-back nights in Evansville during his upcoming tour.

Mellencamp will play Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre on May 5-6, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. A venue presale opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

Mellencamp announced the tour Thursday during the unveiling of his permanent exhibit at the rock hall in Cleveland. His "Live and In Person 2023" tour will include 76 dates across North America, starting Feb. 6 at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington.

At 70, Mellencamp is still churning out new material. His 24th album, "Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," was released in January. His most famous hits, such as "Hurts So Good," "Jack & Diane," "Pink Houses," "Small Town," "Cherry Bomb," "R.O.C.K. in the USA," "Crumblin' Down" and others, remain staples of classic rock radio.

In addition to his 2008 induction into the Rock Hall, Mellencamp joined the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. He was born in Seymour and lives near Bloomington.

Mellencamp has played Evansville venues many times before, most recently at Old National Events Plaza in 2019.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
104.1 WIKY

Diane’s Fall Festival Tasting Results-Booths 137-105

My team consisted of me, Crystal Van Diver (a veteran taster) and Pete Olson (this year’s rookie). We started at the very end of Franklin Street in front of The Gerst Haus and had a great time! All the booths were so welcoming and were genuinely so happy to see their “WIKY tasters!”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
city-countyobserver.com

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween

Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mellencamp
103GBF

New Indoor Baseball Training Facility Coming to Evansville’s North Side

Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 7-9

This three-day festival brings dozens of artists to Owensboro from Kentucky and surrounding states to render paintings of famous local sites and community events. The paintings are entered into a competition and presented in a one-night exhibition at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. The buffalo theme is inspired by the museum’s heroic-sized bronze buffalo statues in its sculpture park. This 15th Annual event will be held October 6-8 at the OMFA.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104

2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Tour#One Eyed Jack#North American
WEHT/WTVW

Kids have fun on Fall Festival’s first day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children. The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WEHT/WTVW

Victim supporters honored locally by Holly’s House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crime​s. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night. The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S

24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music

Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy