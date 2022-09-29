ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indictment: Army doctor accused of trying to give Fort Bragg medical records to Russia

By Rachael Riley and Steve DeVane, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

An Army doctor is accused of trying to give medical records from Fort Bragg patients to Russia.

Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, 39, of Rockville, Maryland, is charged with conspiracy and with disclosure of individually identifiable health information related to the doctor’s efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice. Anna Gabrielian, 36, also of Rockville, Maryland, also is charged. The statement identifies Henry as Gabrielian’s husband.

Henry, who held a secret-level security clearance, worked as a staff internist at Fort Bragg, according to the statement. Gabrielian is an anesthesiologist who worked at a medical facility in Baltimore, it said.

An indictment by a federal grand jury against Henry and Gabrielian was returned Wednesday and unsealed on Thursday after they were arrested, the statement said.

Henry and Gabrielian are accused of meeting with an undercover FBI agent in August to discuss ways they could help Russia.

Henry told the agent that Henry was committed to helping Russia and had looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began, but Russia wanted people with “combat experience” and Henry did not have any, according to the statement. Henry also said, “the way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now, is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia,” the statement said.

Earlier, Gabrielian told the agent that Henry would be an important source for Russia because Henry had information about “how the United States military establishes an Army hospital in war conditions and information about previous training provided by the United States military to Ukrainian military personnel,” according to the statement.

Later, Gabrielian told the agent that she would check with Henry about providing medical records from patients at Fort Bragg, the statement said. Henry is accused of providing information related to five people who were military veterans or related to military veterans on Aug. 31, it said.

Gabrielian is accused of providing the agent with information related to two people, including the spouse of an employee of the Office of Naval Intelligence. She told the agent that the spouse had a medical condition Russia could “exploit,” according to the statement.

In a May 11, 2021, news release, Henry was identified by the 18th Airborne Corps as an internist for Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg.

Henry was originally named as one of six finalists selected for the 18th Airborne Corps’ fourth episode of “Dragon’s Lair,” which is a “Shark Tank” style program that encourages soldiers to present ideas for innovation or ways to improve their units and Army to a panel of senior leaders.

Before the May 25, 2021, episode that centered on suicide prevention ideas for the Army, Henry’s name and photo were removed from promotional materials.

A former spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps previously said that Henry was not a top finalist.

Original promotional materials show that Henry was going to present an idea about “a daily program to build the emotional health of all soldiers” based on personal trauma.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Staff writer Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com.

