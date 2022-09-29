Claremont resident Maassoumeh Gholipoor, who was born in Iran, holds up a sign reading “Women, Life, Freedom,” on September 30 at a demonstration at Indian Hill and Foothill boulevards. Gholipoor, who organized the protest along with her husband Kourosh Gholipoor, said the purpose was to show solidarity with the Iranian people and champion women’s rights following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died while in custody of Iran’s “morality police” after being arrested for improperly wearing a hijab. COURIER photo/Andrew Alonzo.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO