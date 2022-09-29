Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.
lakelandcurrents.com
Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway
In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
actionnews5.com
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water reopened its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Gordon Food Service opens in Memphis
Gordon Food Service, a family-managed broadline foodservice distribution company in North America, on Thursday opened its newest location in Memphis. The 27,000-square-foot store at 1460 Union Ave. is located in the Midtown neighborhood, offering shoppers in the area more grocery options. Looking to diversify and expand Gordon Food Service brands...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
East Memphis apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 8 units, MFD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — Several people were left without homes Sunday after towering flames consumed two East Memphis apartment buildings. MFD said it happened at 6704 Wild Ridge Circle. “I heard this loud boom, really loud boom,” Kathy Poppenheimer, who lived in one of the eight units burned in the...
actionnews5.com
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A handful of cannabis growers in North Mississippi are among dozens now approved for their license to grow medical cannabis, but not without having bumps along the way. Growers now have a lot of work to do before product will appear on dispensary shelves. When...
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
One person shot near bank in Millington, police say
MILLIGNTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near a First South Financial Credit Union. Police said it happened at 1:00 a.m. on October 2 in the 7800 block of Church St. A person was shot and is in stable condition, according to...
actionnews5.com
US Chamber of Commerce: Protecting yourself from cyber threats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cyber threats can be damaging to a business or individual, but there are ways to combat these potential attacks. Chris Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how people can best defend themselves against cyber threats.
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
15-year-old charged in string of Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a series of shootings in Midtown nearly two weeks ago. The shootings happened on September 21 and 22 in the area of Poplar Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. In one incident, a man was shot at eight times...
actionnews5.com
Man behind Instagram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles’ talks Fire Prevention Month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and the man behind Ingram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles” is sharing tips to keep your family safe as we head into the fall and winter months. Firefighter and paramedic Jason Patton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant. On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd. An employee said she was at the cash register counting money,...
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
actionnews5.com
Drag show entertainers protest to perform
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drag Queens took to the streets of Memphis to fight for their right to perform and to let their critics know they will not back down or be intimidated. Drag show entertainers, along with members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, staged a peaceful protest walking from one side of Midtown to the other on a very busy Friday night. Several things are on the protestors minds: frustration about last week’s family-friendly drag show getting canceled, concern for an upcoming drag show in Jackson, Tennessee, and worry that Governor Bill Lee is going to try and shut down the pediatric transgender clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch. On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue. When officers arrived, a man told them while...
Comments / 0