ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway

In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water reopened its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Gordon Food Service opens in Memphis

Gordon Food Service, a family-managed broadline foodservice distribution company in North America, on Thursday opened its newest location in Memphis. The 27,000-square-foot store at 1460 Union Ave. is located in the Midtown neighborhood, offering shoppers in the area more grocery options. Looking to diversify and expand Gordon Food Service brands...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Food Truck#Gordon Food Service#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
actionnews5.com

US Chamber of Commerce: Protecting yourself from cyber threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cyber threats can be damaging to a business or individual, but there are ways to combat these potential attacks. Chris Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how people can best defend themselves against cyber threats.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

15-year-old charged in string of Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a series of shootings in Midtown nearly two weeks ago. The shootings happened on September 21 and 22 in the area of Poplar Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. In one incident, a man was shot at eight times...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drag show entertainers protest to perform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drag Queens took to the streets of Memphis to fight for their right to perform and to let their critics know they will not back down or be intimidated. Drag show entertainers, along with members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, staged a peaceful protest walking from one side of Midtown to the other on a very busy Friday night. Several things are on the protestors minds: frustration about last week’s family-friendly drag show getting canceled, concern for an upcoming drag show in Jackson, Tennessee, and worry that Governor Bill Lee is going to try and shut down the pediatric transgender clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy